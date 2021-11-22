Black Friday iPad Pro Deals (2021): Best Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch, 12.9 Inch) Deals Rounded Up by The Consumer Post

The top Black Friday iPad Pro deals for 2021, featuring all the best iPad Pro WiFi & WiFi + cellular model sales

Black Friday sales experts have compared the latest iPad Pro deals for Black Friday, together with savings on 11-inch, 10.5-inch & 9.7-inch iPad Pro models & accessories. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best iPad Pro deals:

Best iPad Deals:

Looking for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday page to enjoy even more active offers at the moment. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The iPad Pro is the most powerful Apple tablet to date. Equipped with the Apple M1 chip, the iPad Pro is capable of amazing visuals, super-fast CPU processing speeds, and impressive camera performance. Shoppers can choose between the Apple iPad Pro 12.9 inch and the iPad Pro 11 inch, which also differ in terms of display type, peak brightness, and contrast ratio. Storage size can be configured up to 2TB, while 5G connectivity enables super fast downloads and HD streaming.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122005244/en/