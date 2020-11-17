Log in
Black Friday iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 mini Deals 2020 Published by Retail Fuse

11/17/2020 | 12:31pm EST

Early Black Friday Apple iPhone 12 deals for 2020 are live, review all the best early Black Friday unlocked iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 mini deals below

Here’s our review of the top early Apple iPhone 12 and 12 mini deals for Black Friday, including all the top deals on iPhone plans and unlocked handsets. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best iPhone 12 Deals:

Best iPhone Deals:

Searching for more deals? Click here to access the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to see Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Apple interestingly chose to offer the iPhone 12 in a standard 6.1-inch size and a smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini. Both have a Super Retina XDR display with a Ceramic Shield front that Apple claims has 4 times better drop performance than previous iPhones. With the latest A14 Bionic chip, performance and battery life are also improved. Shoppers can choose from several fresh colors, including Blue, Green, Red, White, and Black, as well as between unlocked and carrier-locked models.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
