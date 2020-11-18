Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Black Friday iPod touch Deals (2020): Early iPod touch 7th Generation Deals Monitored by The Consumer Post

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 10:01am EST

Early Black Friday Apple iPod touch deals for 2020 have landed, find the best early Black Friday iPod touch 7th generation sales right here on this page

Black Friday 2020 experts have revealed the best early iPod touch deals for Black Friday, including offers on Apple iPod touch 7th generation. Find the full selection of deals listed below.

Best Apple iPod Deals:

Interested in more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals to view more live offers right now. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Apple’s iPod is one of the most popular music player lineups around. Not long ago, it was expanded with the iPod touch (7th generation), the latest in the series that boasts an A10 Fusion chip to deliver fast and reliable performance.

From any perspective, the newest iPod touch looks similar to the iPhone, from its form factor to its iOS operating system. The only difference is it’s not a phone, and one advantage to that is there’s no risk of incurring additional charges on your bill. It can send messages over Wi-Fi or be used for FaceTime, and it has support for Apple Arcade, including augmented reality games.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:12aPEAK POWER : Inc. Secures Funding From Sensata Ventures and Export Development Canada
BU
10:12aBALFOUR BEATTY COMMUNITIES : and ENGIE Launch $12 Million Army Housing Energy Efficiency Project
BU
10:11aCVS Health, Humana, Ochsner Health, and Unite Us Join Forces to Support Unite Louisiana, Expanding Social Care Throughout the State
PR
10:11aSGL CARBON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:11aAPPLE : Developers see a world of possibilities with new App Store Small Business Program
PU
10:11aBOSE SPEAKER & SOUNDBAR BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2020 : Early Soundbar 300, 500, 700 & Wireless Speaker Savings Summarized by Save Bubble
BU
10:10aUS Eagle's Marketing Team Wins Six International Awards
GL
10:09aBLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST : Update re AGM to be held on 1 December 2020
PU
10:09aBLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Update
PU
10:09aCounty Employment and Wages
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : TESLA SURGES AS FUND MANAGERS FACE BIG DECISION: How much to own
2Oil gains on potential OPEC+ rethink and vaccine hopes
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : 'A SPECIAL DAY': End of Pfizer trial paves way for a COVID shot this year
4U.S. ends Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : Airlines scramble to prepare for ultra-cold COVID-19 vaccine distribution

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ