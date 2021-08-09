Black Hat : USA 2021 Closes on the Industry's First and Largest Hybrid Event

Black Hat, the producer of the cybersecurity industry’s most established and in-depth security events, closes a successful hybrid event for Black Hat USA 2021. The event welcomed more than 6,200 attendees in person at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, while over 14,600 actively logged into the virtual platform. Security professionals from 140 countries joined the hybrid event, to experience the robust lineup of groundbreaking content led by security experts who showcased the latest and greatest research currently impacting the industry including 90 deeply technical Briefings.

Show highlights for 2021 included:

Keynotes: This year's three Keynotes included Matt Tait, Chief Operating Officer of Corellium; Alejandro N. Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security; and Jen Easterly, Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). All Keynotes presented in-depth talks of the current state of the cybersecurity landscape through the virtual platform and aired to a full audience in Las Vegas.

CISO Summit: The CISO Summit welcomed over 300 executives virtually from top public and private organizations for an exclusive program intended to give CISOs and other information security executives more practical insight into the latest security trends and technologies and enterprise best practices.

Omdia Analyst Summit: New this year, the Omdia Analyst Summit presented to over 400 virtual attendees for an exclusive look at analyst insights into the security impacts of the changing cybersecurity landscape and what functions organizations can do to minimize those risks.

Business Hall: This year's hybrid Business Hall welcomed the industry's leading companies to showcase their latest innovations to attendees and featured nearly 120 sponsored sessions. The Business Hall also featured focused areas for attendee, vendor, and community engagement through the Innovation City, Arsenal, Career Zone, and various networking opportunities.

Scholarships: Black Hat awarded more than 100 Academic Briefings Scholarships to deserving students from around the world. Black Hat awarded numerous scholarships to various causes such as Women in Security and Privacy (WISP), Executive Women's Forum and Women's Society of Cyberjutsu (WSC) to minimize the gender gap among the information security community and give students the opportunity to learn, network and collaborate with the world's brightest minds. Event speakers were also given two complimentary Briefings passes per talk to be given to students of their choice. In total, Black Hat awarded 274 scholarships this year.

Top partners and sponsors of Black Hat 2021 include:

Titanium Sponsors: CrowdStrike, Cybereason Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Qualys, SentinelOne, KnowBe4, VMware; Diamond Sponsors: Accenture, Acronis, AT&T Cybersecurity, Cisco, CyberArk Software, Darktrace, F5, Inc., Intel, Optiv Security, Proofpoint, Inc., Rapid7, SecurityScorecard, Synopsys, Tenable, ThreatLocker, Trend Micro, Verizon; Sustaining Partners: Qualys, ExtraHop Networks, KnowBe4; Global Partners: Auth0, Chronicle, DomainTools, KnowBe4, Orca Security, and Snyk Ltd.

