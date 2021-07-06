Log in
Black Hat : Announces Matt Tait as One of Its Keynote Speakers for Black Hat : USA 2021 Hybrid Event

07/06/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
Black Hat, the producer of the cybersecurity industry’s most established and in-depth security events, announces Matt Tait, Chief Operating Officer at Corellium, as a Keynote speaker for the Black Hat USA 2021 hybrid event. Tait will present his Keynote talk “Supply Chain Infections and the Future of Contactless Deliveries” taking place in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 9 a.m. PT.

As supply chain compromises have become more difficult to defend, the past year showed the security industry how critical the issue has become. Now organizations and government entities are starting to take notice of the situation at large and are calling on the expertise of cybersecurity professionals to help defend these attacks. Matt Tait will examine the current state of supply chain risks, what happens when they go wrong, what steps the cybersecurity industry is taking to mitigate these attacks, and what the future holds.

For more information about the event and speakers, please visit: https://www.blackhat.com/us-21/.

About Black Hat

For over 20 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Europe and Asia. More information is available at: blackhat.com. Black Hat is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. For more information, please visit www.informatech.com.


