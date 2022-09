Black Hawk helicopter crashes during Taliban training exercise, killing three

"An American Black Hawk helicopter, which was flown ... for training, crashed due to a technical problem inside the campus of the National Defence University," said Ministry of Defence spokesperson Enaytullah Khowrazmi, adding five people were also injured.

The Taliban took control of some U.S.-made aircraft after they seized the country just over a year ago. It remains unclear how many are operational. U.S. forces deliberately damaged some military hardware as they left and Afghan forces had flown some helicopters to central Asian nations.

