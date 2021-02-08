Log in
Black History Month: A Learning Bonanza at izzit.org

02/08/2021 | 05:43pm EST
ERIE, Pa., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- izzit.org makes learning about Black history more thought-provoking and engaging with its video-centric The U.S. Constitution & Black History course. Developed from the PBS series A More or Less Perfect Union, the course is available online at no cost to educators at izzit.org.

The online course is appropriate for grade levels 6-12 and examines how the laws of the United States, starting with the Constitution itself, have impacted the history of Black Americans. The six-part course covers the landmark Supreme Court cases of Dred Scott, Plessy v. Ferguson, and Brown v. Board of Education, compromises, The Civil War, Reconstruction, Segregation and contemporary issues.

“Educators have been searching for good educational materials about civics and Black History for years and this course is one of the finest available,” said Dean Graziano, vice president of izzit.org.

Additional izzit.org videos that may be of interest for Black History Month include Becoming Equal Under the Law, The Civil War, and the Teachable Moment: Thurgood Marshall – First African-American Supreme Court Justice.

About izzit.org:
izzit.org specializes in creating free, standards-aligned content for teachers that fosters critical thinking and respectful debate among students. It is estimated izzit.org videos generate over 11.3 million impressions annually. In addition to its library of almost 70 video-centered teaching units, Teachable Moments and online courses. izzit.org also offers a Current Events service, with two daily articles, discussion questions, and vocabulary, all at no cost to educators. Each school year, U.S. educators can receive one free DVD from izzit.org’s library as well as unlimited downloads and streaming. For more information, visit the website, www.izzit.org.

Media Contact:

Marjory Hawkins | 512.838-6324 | mhawkins@hawkinspr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62ee5bfc-17bc-4549-9527-e2426789a339


Primary Logo

The U.S. Constitution & Black History

Online course developed from the PBS series, A More or Less Perfect Union.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
