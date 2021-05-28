Log in
Black Legend Capital, LLC Invites You to Join Us at the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference

05/28/2021 | 10:50pm EDT
Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2021) - Black Legend Capital, LLC will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place on June 3-4, 2021. We invite our shareholder and all interested parties to join us for a full day of networking, dealmaking and discovery. Sign up to get a free spectator pass for the event: https://events.benzinga.com/ccc-free-registration

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Benzinga's virtual Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live presentations from top CEOs, investors, and leaders in the cannabis space. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://events.benzinga.com/ccc-free-registration

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Black Legend Capital, LLC
Claudia Della Mora
310-770-7542
claudia@blacklegendcapital.com
https://blacklegendcapital.com/


© Newsfilecorp 2021
