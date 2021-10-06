Black Mountain Sand : Announces Resolution of Litigation

Black Mountain Sand (“BMS”) is pleased to announce that after almost two years, the litigation matter styled, Cause No. 14-314202-20: Black Mountain Sand Midcon, LLC and Black Mountain Eagle Ford, LLC v. Schlumberger Technology Corporation, filed in the 141st Judicial District Court, Tarrant County, Texas, has been satisfactorily resolved. By pursuing this matter to resolution, BMS has positioned itself to better serve its customers both now and in the future.

BMS’ customers are important to its business and those relationships are valued at a level beyond the bottom line. As a company that has, since its inception, pursued lasting contractual relationships with its customers despite a dynamic market environment, BMS will continue to work with its customers fairly and in good faith.

“We are proud of our continued growth,” Jason Morin, CEO of BMS, commented, “and we appreciate the relationships we have built and continue to maintain with our people, customers, suppliers, communities and investors.”

Founded in 2017, BMS is the premier in-basin frac sand provider in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins. It’s in-basin products provide high quality, cost-effective proppant solutions to meet the demands of the customer.

