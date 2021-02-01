Log in
Black & Veatch : Celebrates Black History Month by Announcing Upcoming Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy

02/01/2021 | 02:02pm EST
Global engineering leader’s commitments seek to advance racial and ethnic diversity

Black & Veatch is proud to celebrate Black History Month in February. Black History Month acknowledges and celebrates the Black American trailblazers, civil rights leaders and advocates for justice and equality who have transformed the United States. As part of the celebration, the company is announcing new commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I).

Black & Veatch honors and celebrates the rich and diverse history, culture and achievements of people of African descent around the world. Because meeting the global challenges and opportunities of today and preparing for a better tomorrow requires a diverse and highly skilled engineering workforce, the company’s theme for the month is “#TogetherWeRise,” a celebration of unity and resilience.

As part of a month-long campaign to raise awareness, the company is also unveiling its “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Strategy Plan” later this month. The plan outlines short-, medium- and long-term initiatives to move the company closer to achieving its mission of advancing DE&I and ensuring a more diverse, equitable and inclusive culture.

“As we celebrate Black History Month, we wanted to take this opportunity to honor our mission of building a world of difference. Our mission also includes our pledge to ensure a world free of discrimination, bigotry and divisiveness,” said Steve Edwards, Black & Veatch’s CEO. “We know that equitable collaboration yields better results, both in our work and across society. An inclusive and diverse workplace is an incubator for creative and innovative thinking. With this in mind, we are proud to announce the upcoming release of our DE&I Strategy Plan.”

At Black & Veatch, we take a broad view of diversity, which includes a commitment to advancing racial and ethnic diversity; elevating and advancing women; embracing authenticity at work including sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression; and creating an inclusive, accessible workplace that supports persons with disabilities.

“Part of creating and sustaining a more diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment at Black & Veatch is our commitment to advancing racial and ethnic diversity,” said Myisha Boyd, Diversity and Inclusion Manager with Black & Veatch and chair of the EBONY Employee Resource Group (ERG). “This means making strides to move beyond just embracing what is right to take full ownership, accountability and action, paving the way for future progress.”

To further its efforts and investments in fairness and equality, Black & Veatch is taking the following actions:

  • Promoting its global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Council and a D&I Partner Network. Both groups will involve leaders and professionals throughout the organization, including those active in ERGs, D&I allies and in human resources. The D&I Council is responsible for the vision and direction of the D&I framework, while the D&I Partner Network will work with the council to implement the company’s D&I strategy.
  • The company’s EBONY ERG is hosting a series of virtual events and activities throughout the month to celebrate the accomplishments of the Black community and educate others about the ongoing challenges they face. This includes hosting a “Conversations of Understanding” with Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, a globally renowned scholar of race, religion and contemporary culture, who recently joined Vanderbilt University.
  • EBONY and the Black & Veatch Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to both Color of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, and the W.E.B. Dubois Learning Center (KCMO), which works to improve academic performance in under-served communities.

“Incorporating diversity, equity and inclusion into our strategy is not only the right thing to do, and core to who we are as a company, but it is also critical to our long-term success,” Edwards added. “If 2020 has taught us anything, it is that the trailblazing must go on. We must continue the fight for equality, and above all, we must stand together in solidarity, commitment and support.”

Editor’s Notes:

  • Questions about Black & Veatch’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy Plan? You can reach us at diversityinclusion@bv.com

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries by addressing the resilience and reliability of our world's most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2019 were US$3.7 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.


© Business Wire 2021
