Black & Veatch : Federal Services Group Wins Share of $800M USAID Worldwide Contract

09/14/2021 | 10:40am EDT
U.S. Agency for International Development to contract infrastructure services from global infrastructure solutions leader

Black & Veatch announces today that it has won a share of a seven-year, $800 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract (IDIQ) for architectural, engineering and other services to support the growing global mission of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

In coordination with USAID, the world's premier international development agency whose work advances U.S. national security and economic prosperity while promoting a recipient’s path to self-reliance and resilience, Black & Veatch is among the contractors that will deliver planning, engineering design, construction supervision and related support.

As part of this contract covering quick response as well as short- and long-term services, Black & Veatch will provide professional services for vertical structures, water, power infrastructure and transportation expertise. The company also will provide information and communications technology (ICT), value engineering, engineering economics, and institutional and policy reform related to public works and utilities.

Black & Veatch’s federal team will provide support and advice in overall institutional and infrastructure development to USAID and participating host government entities and regulatory bodies. Along the way, Black & Veatch will coordinate with national, provincial and local governments, other donors, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), community groups, and private enterprises working with USAID to support partner countries as they improve management and capacity at all economic and governmental levels. This contract will aid, promote and encourage organizations, including local governments, on their journeys to self-reliance.

This achievement marks the continuation of Black & Veatch’s historically successful partnership with USAID, which has included multiple IDIQ contracts between the two. Black & Veatch’s continued service and project experience was key in winning this project.

“For 60 years, Black & Veatch’s mission of building a world of difference through innovation in sustainable infrastructure has aligned with USAID’s goal to improve the world in which we live,” said Kyle Huston, director of international development of Black & Veatch’s federal business. “As this collaboration continues through this contract, Black & Veatch looks forward to supporting USAID and its partner countries in developing and building the systems that sustain people, their knowledge, their institutions and their resources.”

For more than a century, Black & Veatch has provided sustainable solutions to the U.S. government’s infrastructure programs worldwide. Its federal services group supplies expertise in civil works, construction, design-build contracting, integrated services, master planning, security and more.

Editor’s Notes:

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2020 exceeded US$3.0 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.


