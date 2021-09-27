Black & Veatch : Management Consulting Chosen to Help Drive SCG International's Electric Vehicle Transition in Thailand

Study funded by U.S. Trade and Development Agency grant will serve as blueprint for broader EV adoption in Southeast Asian countries

A global leader in decarbonization solutions and zero-emission transportation infrastructure, Black & Veatch announces its selection as technical expert in SCG International Corp. Co.’s effort to electrify its transportation fleets. More broadly, the project seeks to be a blueprint for sweeping EV adoption and infrastructure throughout Thailand and other markets that SCG serves.

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has awarded a grant to SCG International to study to the best path for accelerating EV adoption at hundreds of sites across SCG’s portfolio of business, including cement. Black & Veatch will be a critical partner on the project, providing a strategic roadmap for SCG’s decarbonization of its transportation fleet.

The grant also will cover designing pilot projects at three identified sites for SCG International to test the viability of electrifying its substantial fleet of logistics vehicles, as well as its ready-mix concrete trucks. The grant also will explore establishing infrastructure for EV taxis in Bangkok.

“Having helped several others make the transformative transition of their fleets to electrified vehicles, Black & Veatch embraces the opportunity to provide SCG International with our executable EV expertise, helping them do the same as they pursue their forward-looking decarbonization quest,” said Deepa Poduval, Black & Veatch’s Global Strategic Advisory practice lead.

“This USTDA-funded effort to help carve one company’s path to zero-emission transportation holds the greater promise of eventually becoming the broader blueprint for EV adoption and related charging infrastructure throughout Thailand and its neighboring countries, improving lives and health within the region,” Poduval added.

Abhijit Datta, SCG International’s managing director, said that company is fully committed to advancing SCG Group's decarbonization objectives, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and achieving net-zero transition by 2050.

“I would like to express our sincere gratitude to USTDA as well as Black & Veatch for their support, guidance and efforts that have made this project possible,” he said. “We look forward to our strong future collaboration.”

The project advances the goals of USTDA’s “Global Partnership for Climate-Smart Infrastructure,” which connects U.S. industry to major clean energy and transportation infrastructure projects in emerging markets.

