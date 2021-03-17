Black & Veatch : Guides Another Wind Energy Deal to Successful Close in Europe

Technical due diligence insights for BayWa’s acquisition of 50 MW Scottish wind farm provides the execution certainty to conclude purchase

BayWa’s acquisition of High Constellation Wind Farm, from Blue Energy, signals another technical due diligence success for Black & Veatch’s wind energy team in Europe.

Global renewable energy developer BayWa r.e. has added the consented, ten turbines, up to 50MW wind farm project to its growing portfolio of UK assets; which already includes installed capacity of 685 MW, and management of more than 2,400 MW of wind and solar capacity.

Drawing upon its expertise in every stage in the project lifecycle, Black & Veatch rigorously reviewed High Constellation’s design, buildability, permitting, environmental impact assessment, Capex and Opex assumptions, energy yield and grid connection. Confidence in the quality and accuracy of Black & Veatch’s analysis helped give the developer the execution certainty to proceed with the acquisition.

“Renewable energy developers and investors need confidence in the quality of the advice they receive. The fullest analysis will come from partners with expertise in both wind energy economics and technology,” said Gregory Dudziak, Black & Veatch’s Head of Wind Energy in Europe. “As a result, we are supporting an ever-growing number of companies seeking to expand Europe’s wind energy infrastructure.”

Globally, BayWa r.e. has brought over 3.5 GW of energy online, while managing over 9 GW of assets.

“We are delighted to add this project to our portfolio in the UK and to continue our successful role in project development in Scotland,” said Christine McGregor, Head of Commercial at BayWa r.e. UK Limited. “As Black & Veatch is a recognised renewable energy engineering consultancy and contractor that operates globally, we have confidence in the quality of the company’s technical due diligence on High Constellation.”

In a further sign of industry confidence in Black & Veatch, leading source of power and renewables data and analysis Inframation and SparkSpread named the company number one technical advisor, by deal count, in its 2020 project finance league tables. Black & Veatch’s support for off and onshore wind projects extends over 40 years and covers every point in the infrastructure lifecycle from development support through to delivering major engineer, procure and construct contracts.

“In addition to onshore infrastructure, offshore wind is an important focus for our Europe renewables team. Our team helps optimize new and existing asset performance based on many years’ experience delivering the marine engineering needed for both fixed and floating wind,” added Dave Hallowell, Black & Veatch’s Senior Vice President, Global Renewable Energy. “Indeed we look to the Europe team to support our offshore wind growth in the US and globally.”

Click here to download an accompanying image. Image caption: When constructed, High Constellation will join wind farms already operating on the Kintyre peninsula, Scotland

