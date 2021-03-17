Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Black & Veatch : Guides Another Wind Energy Deal to Successful Close in Europe

03/17/2021 | 07:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Technical due diligence insights for BayWa’s acquisition of 50 MW Scottish wind farm provides the execution certainty to conclude purchase

BayWa’s acquisition of High Constellation Wind Farm, from Blue Energy, signals another technical due diligence success for Black & Veatch’s wind energy team in Europe.

Global renewable energy developer BayWa r.e. has added the consented, ten turbines, up to 50MW wind farm project to its growing portfolio of UK assets; which already includes installed capacity of 685 MW, and management of more than 2,400 MW of wind and solar capacity.

Drawing upon its expertise in every stage in the project lifecycle, Black & Veatch rigorously reviewed High Constellation’s design, buildability, permitting, environmental impact assessment, Capex and Opex assumptions, energy yield and grid connection. Confidence in the quality and accuracy of Black & Veatch’s analysis helped give the developer the execution certainty to proceed with the acquisition.

“Renewable energy developers and investors need confidence in the quality of the advice they receive. The fullest analysis will come from partners with expertise in both wind energy economics and technology,” said Gregory Dudziak, Black & Veatch’s Head of Wind Energy in Europe. “As a result, we are supporting an ever-growing number of companies seeking to expand Europe’s wind energy infrastructure.”

Globally, BayWa r.e. has brought over 3.5 GW of energy online, while managing over 9 GW of assets.

“We are delighted to add this project to our portfolio in the UK and to continue our successful role in project development in Scotland,” said Christine McGregor, Head of Commercial at BayWa r.e. UK Limited. “As Black & Veatch is a recognised renewable energy engineering consultancy and contractor that operates globally, we have confidence in the quality of the company’s technical due diligence on High Constellation.”

In a further sign of industry confidence in Black & Veatch, leading source of power and renewables data and analysis Inframation and SparkSpread named the company number one technical advisor, by deal count, in its 2020 project finance league tables. Black & Veatch’s support for off and onshore wind projects extends over 40 years and covers every point in the infrastructure lifecycle from development support through to delivering major engineer, procure and construct contracts.

“In addition to onshore infrastructure, offshore wind is an important focus for our Europe renewables team. Our team helps optimize new and existing asset performance based on many years’ experience delivering the marine engineering needed for both fixed and floating wind,” added Dave Hallowell, Black & Veatch’s Senior Vice President, Global Renewable Energy. “Indeed we look to the Europe team to support our offshore wind growth in the US and globally.”

Click here to download an accompanying image. Image caption: When constructed, High Constellation will join wind farms already operating on the Kintyre peninsula, Scotland

Editor’s Notes:

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries by addressing the resilience and reliability of our world's most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2019 were US$3.7 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:41aSHAKE SHACK  : going all in on in-app delivery
AQ
07:41aMay the Luck of the Irish Be With You at Juicy Stakes
BU
07:40aQUORUM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES  : Announces Enhancements to PowerLane.
AQ
07:40aUBS  : AM Launches Climate-Aware ETF
DJ
07:40aLuminati Networks Becomes Bright Data with Focus on Web Transparency and Continuous Innovation
BU
07:39aBlue Water Ventures International Signs Extension on Pulaski Recovery
GL
07:36aSUMMA SILVER  : Executes Drilling Contract for the High-Grade Hughes Silver-Gold Property, Nevada
PR
07:35aUrbanGold Confirms Recent Regnault Discovery, Intersecting Gold in Three New Drill Holes
NE
07:33aBENTLEY SYSTEMS INC  : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07:32aJoin the St Patrick's Day celebrations at Intertops Poker today
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition
2POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
3Oil slips for fourth day on Europe demand concern, IEA report
4PLUG POWER INC. : PLUG POWER : RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Dea..
5BMW AG : BMW expects at least half of sales to be electric cars by 2030

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ