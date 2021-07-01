Black & Veatch : Inaugural Sustainability Report Highlights Workplace Equity, Safety and Net-Zero Carbon Commitments

Focus on sustainability reflected in decision to exit new-build coal market

Engineering, construction and consulting leader Black & Veatch today announced the availability of its inaugural sustainability report. The report details the company’s efforts across seven environmental, social and governance commitment areas aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Progress towards each commitment is detailed across 2020, a year defined by the COVID-19 pandemic, racial tensions across communities in the United States and growing urgency to decarbonize our planet’s economies highlighted in the Company’s decision to exit the new-build coal power market.

Embracing the concept of Accelerate Zero, Black & Veatch’s sustainable management strategy reflects the priorities of the company’s employee-owners to address a range of business practices, including carbon emissions, water use, diversity, equity and inclusion, anti-corruption and safety. As part of its commitments, Black & Veatch also began piloting new Sustainable-by-Design procedures to implement through every stage of clients’ projects, systematically reducing the negative impacts and increasing the positive impacts across the economic, social and environmental dimensions of the infrastructure lifecycle.

“Our greatest opportunity to create a more sustainable world is through the infrastructure we deliver for our clients,” said Steve Edwards, Black & Veatch’s CEO. “However, it is not enough to simply look externally. In examining the technology and infrastructure solutions we offer we must also examine our company and our operations. In doing so, we see a holistic approach to sustainability that can deliver greater benefits for our clients, professionals and the communities where we live and work.”

With sustainability embedded into the company’s Mission statement, 2023 Strategy and client solutions, Black & Veatch’s Accelerate Zero program achieved much progress and many highlights including:

Editor's Notes:

Black & Veatch signed three United Nations pledges in 2020 – the Global Compact, the CEO Water Mandate and the Caring for Climate. The company also conducted its first materiality assessment in 2020.

