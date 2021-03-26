Log in
Black & Veatch : Named a Top Employer for Entry-Level Professionals

03/26/2021
CollegeGrad.com recognizes company for hiring, developing young candidates

Reflecting Black & Veatch’s commitment to a robust college hiring and internship development program, the global infrastructure solutions provider today announced its selection as a “Top Entry Level Employer” by CollegeGrad.com.

Highlighting hiring plans of employers nationwide, CollegeGrad.com’s 2021 Top Entry Level Employers survey resulted in more than 400 U.S.-based employers making the list, based on their projected entry-level and intern hires for 2021. As a leading entry-level job website for college students and recent graduates, CollegeGrad.com said inclusion on the list demonstrates a company’s commitment to hiring and developing entry-level candidates.

“Making this list validates our commitment to hiring and nurturing entry-level professionals who add innovative ideas and approaches to our efforts to solve the world’s infrastructure challenges,” said Steve Edwards, CEO of Black & Veatch. “By providing opportunities to develop their professional skills, we deepen their experience and accelerate their career progression.”

At 106-year-old Black & Veatch, young professionals are supported through in-house career building, advanced onboarding, mentoring and idea incubation. The company has invested in several training and innovation initiatives designed specifically to help early career professionals while enhancing its corporate commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Black & Veatch’s EDGE program – experience, develop, guide and excel – provides a blend of rotational job experiences and structured training curriculum to broaden professional development. The NextOpps platform connects professionals to short-term opportunities, giving project managers access to new talent. And the Growth Accelerator initiative uses inventive, company-wide idea-generating programs to discover new markets and revenue possibilities.

“For early career professionals passionate about having an impact, we offer an opportunity to truly make a difference,” Edwards said.

In 2019, Ingram’s selected Black & Veatch as one of “Best Companies to Work For,” recognizing its commitment to developing professionals through multiple leadership, performance and career development opportunities as well as a strong focus on client satisfaction, diversity and inclusion and community service. Last year, Black & Veatch made the Forbes list of “best employers for diversity,” underscoring the company’s place among the world’s engineering and construction leaders who understand the social and financial importance of enabling a diverse, inclusive workforce.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2020 exceeded US$3 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.


© Business Wire 2021
