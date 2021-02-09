Black & Veatch :'s Management Consulting Expands Regulatory, Strategic Leadership on Strategic Advisory Team

Industry experts Deiuliis, Zarumba enhance wide-ranging energy, infrastructure solutions

Responding to the ever-changing regulatory landscape and the surging need to apply more strategic solutions to energy and infrastructure challenges, Black & Veatch Management Consulting’s Strategic Advisory Practice is pleased to announce the addition of two industry-leading experts to its leadership team.

As new managing directors, Kristie Deiuliis and Ralph Zarumba join the practice globally recognized as a go-to, trusted partner for clients seeking counsel about such topics as policy, regulations, strategy, infrastructure investment, energy resources, asset management and emerging technologies. Black & Veatch Management Consulting’s influence recently was recognized by Inframation and SparkSpread as top technical advisor by deal count for 2020.

A look at Zarumba and Deiuliis:

Ralph Zarumba, Managing Director–Regulatory: Zarumba, who most recently was vice president at Concentric Advisors, is considered a foremost regulatory expert and thought leader guiding clients in North America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and the Pacific Rim to navigate various strategic opportunities and challenges, including innovative electric utility pricing for distributed energy resources. Before entering the consulting field, he was a leader at various investor-owned utilities in the U.S. in the regulatory, system planning and marketing functions. An economist by training, Zarumba brings extensive industry experience in the electric and natural gas industries. He also has authored analyses of electric markets, competitive procurement of wholesale power requirements and supported negotiations on behalf of large end-users. He has appeared as an expert witness in approximately 60 proceedings before state, provincial and federal regulatory bodies. Zarumba has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Illinois State University and a master’s degree in economics from DePaul University.

Kristie Deiuliis, Managing Director–Strategy & Planning: With more than 25 years of industry experience across the global energy value chain, Deiuliis has served for the past three years as chief operating officer at an energy-technology startup she co-founded to address cornerstone strategic issues, including the development of an artificial intelligence platform to continuously and quickly translate vast information into energy insights to improve business decision making. Before that, she spent 16 years at DNV GL, most recently as a vice president of energy markets. Her broad and deep expertise includes wholesale and retail market design, rate and pricing dynamics, market forecasts and landscape assessments, demand response, distributed generation, competitive strategy assessment, technology roadmap strategies, scenario development and analytics. She has a bachelor’s degree from Augustana College and master’s degree in public policy analysis from West Virginia University.

“As the evolution of technology, sustainability and markets dramatically transforms energy and infrastructure landscapes, Ralph and Kristie will bring their recognized industry insight and deep expertise to help our clients navigate a successful path to their new future,” said Deepa Poduval, global lead of the Strategic Advisory Practice at Black & Veatch Management Consulting.

