Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Black & Veatch's Nutrient Removal Project Stands Up to Record California Wet-Weather Event

12/06/2021 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New biological nutrient removal facilities in Sacramento handled epic rainfall, driving enhanced resilience in wastewater, wet-weather treatment

When the combination of two weather phenomena – a bomb cyclone and atmospheric river – inundated Northern California with record-breaking rainfall in October, Sacramento’s recently completed biological nutrient removal (BNR) facility did more than just weather the storm: it flexed its muscle in keeping the Sacramento River, and subsequently the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, clean.

With a maximum capacity of 330 million gallons/day (MGD), the Sacramento Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant (SRWTP) is one of the largest BNR projects ever designed by nutrient removal leader Black & Veatch, and it incorporates some of the latest advancements in BNR technology.

The BNR facilities were placed fully into service just before the newly equipped SRWTP would face its first major test – when the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river combined to dump a record 5.44 inches of rain on the capital city. This was the most rain Sacramento had seen in one 24-hour period in more than 141 years, and it put a strain on the region’s critical infrastructure, including wastewater conveyance and treatment facilities owned and operated by the Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District (Regional San).

“This was a gigantic storm, one that far exceeded the ‘100-year storm’ event. At one point, there were more than 500 MGD coming into the wastewater treatment plant,” said William Yu, Senior Civil Engineer with Regional San. “We were able to run the maximum 330 MGD through the treatment plant while storing the remainder in equalization basins for later treatment. The facilities performed well, demonstrating the necessary flexibility to handle such an extreme event while continuing to discharge cleaner effluent into local waterways.”

Black & Veatch provided planning, design, construction support and start-up and commissioning services for the new BNR facilities. The BNR system relies on microbial populations within aerobic and anoxic environments to remove nearly all ammonia and most nitrate from the effluent, addressing concerns of both local and downstream ecosystem impacts.

The BNR project is a cornerstone project in the Regional San EchoWater program, initiated in 2010 to address stricter effluent discharge mandates issued by the State of California. The new BNR facility and additional tertiary treatment facilities, designed by others and currently in construction, will help Regional San to meet compliance and discharge cleaner water into the Sacramento River, driving enhanced environmental water quality in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. Regional San also provides recycled water for potential non-potable reuse.

“Anticipating peak flows is always a critical design consideration when building these large-scale wastewater treatment facilities,” said Sean Goris, Black & Veatch project manager. “We designed the SRWTP BNR facilities with significant flexibility that allow operators to bring additional treatment basins on-line rapidly. As illustrated by this last event, this flexibility helped fortify resilience for the utility, Regional San; the Sacramento community; and the local and downstream environment.”

Editor’s Notes:

  • The new BNR facilities replaced former carbonaceous oxidation basins and were constructed downstream from the primary sedimentation tanks and upstream of the secondary sedimentation tanks.
  • Regional San’s 2010 discharge permit contained strict mandates that required it to construct new treatment facilities for ammonia and nitrate removal, as well as enhanced filtration and disinfection with projects completed by 2021 and 2023, respectively.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2020 exceeded US$3.0 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:22pARCELORMITTAL : Société Générale SA shareholding notification - Form 6-K
PU
03:22pBYRNA TECHNOLOGIES : ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2021 FOURTH QUARTER REVENUES OF $11.2 MILLION AND FULL YEAR REVENUE OF $42.2 MILLION - Form 8-K
PU
03:22pBENTLEY INCORPORATED : A primer on digital twin technology
PU
03:22pECOWAS Preliminary Declaration on the December 4th Presidential Election in The Gambia
PU
03:22pCANUC RESOURCES : LIVE Year End Update!
PU
03:22pRAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
03:21pCryptocurrencies post net inflows last week, but outflows seen on Friday - CoinShares
RE
03:21pBlue Diamond Growers Host 111th Annual Meeting, Announce New Board Members and Chairman's Ambassador Award Recipient
PR
03:20pU.S. corn, soybeans fall in risk-off trade; wheat firms
RE
03:19pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Buyout
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rally, dollar gains as Omicron fears ease
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
4ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
5Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S.

HOT NEWS