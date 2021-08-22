Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'Black Widow' helps Disney collect $125 million in online revenue

08/22/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Walt Disney said in a court filing on Friday that it has garnered $125 million in online revenue from the Marvel superhero film "Black Widow", three weeks after getting sued by its star Scarlett Johansson.

The actress last month sued Disney alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters.

The entertainment company, in the filing, has countered Johansson's request for a civil trial in Los Angeles by asking for the suit to be sent to arbitration in New York.

Johansson's suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, argued that the dual release strategy of "Black Widow" had reduced her compensation.

Disney had said there was "no merit" to the lawsuit, adding that online release of the film "significantly enhanced her (Johansson's) ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20 million she has received to date."

The outcome of the suit could have wider ramifications in the entertainment industry as media companies try to build their streaming services by offering premium programming to attract subscribers.

(Reporting by Vishal Vivek and Ken Li, Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:12pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Phone Call with UK PM Johnson
PU
05:10pPM CALL WITH PRESIDENT ERDOğAN : 22 August 2021
PU
04:48pNhc says tropical storm henri about 35 km southeast of hartford connecticut, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h
RE
04:24pEgypt's Suez canal revenue rise 11.2% from Jan 20-Aug 20 - canal chairman
RE
04:24pRevenues from egypt's suez canal rise 11.2% to $3.88 billion from jan 20-aug 20 compared with same period previous year - canal chairman
RE
04:05pU.s. cdc says 170,821,621 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of aug 22 versus 170,406,785 individuals as of aug 21
RE
04:05pU.s. cdc says 201,425,785 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of aug 22 versus 200,947,556 individuals as of aug 21
RE
04:04pU.s. cdc says administered 362,657,771 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of aug 22 vs 361,684,564 doses administered as of aug 21
RE
04:03pU.s. cdc says delivered 428,531,345 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of aug 22 vs 428,506,065 doses delivered as of aug 21
RE
02:59p'Black Widow' helps Disney collect $125 million in online revenue
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors stick to stocks, but gear up for bumpier ride
2GRENKE AG : PRESS RELEASE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE sells stake in viafintech GmbH
3ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : Czech nuclear tender could be launched by end-2021, says minister
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record
5Russia plans one-off payments to military, retired ahead of election

HOT NEWS