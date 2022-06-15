Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Black, indigenous people face disproportionate policing in Toronto, data shows

06/15/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Hadayo Ali prepares a Black Lives Matter sign before a protest march in Ottawa

(Reuters) - Black, indigenous and other racialized communities have faced disproportionate use-of-force and strip searches by Toronto Police, Chief James Ramer said on Wednesday, as he apologized and promised to address systemic racism in the department.

"As an organization we have not done enough to ensure that every person in our city receives fair and unbiased policing and for this, as chief of police and on behalf of the service, I am sorry and I apologize unreservedly," Ramer said.

Black people are 2.2 times more likely to have an interaction with police officers and are 1.6 times more likely to have force used on them during the interaction, according to analysis of racial data compiled by Toronto Police.

People from Black, Middle-Eastern, Latino and Asian communities were also overrepresented in reported use-of-force incidents, police said.

Public sectors in Ontario are required to collect race-based data by law, and the findings released on Wednesday are from data police collected in 2020.

"The results have confirmed what, for many decades, racialized communities - particularly the Black and indigenous communities -- have been telling us; that they are disproportionately over-policed," Ramer said.

Ramer said the department would implement 38 "action items," including training on anti-Black racism and indigenous discrimination, as well as mandating the review of officers' body cameras for all use of force incidents.

"We would also like to recognise the renewed collaboration with the Ontario Human Rights Commission and their important and ongoing inquiry into systemic racism and policing in Toronto," Ramer said.

Ontario's Human Rights Commission has previously found Toronto police are more likely to stop, charge, over-charge, strike, shoot and kill Black people.

The death of George Floyd, an African-American who died after a U.S. police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes in 2020, sparked a wave of Black Lives Matter protests in cities around the world, including Toronto, against police brutality and racism.

Canada's federal government introduced a bill last month to establish an oversight body for its border police and its national police service after two previous bills died when Parliament was dissolved.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; additional reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:07pBiden announces new $1 billion in weapons for Ukraine
RE
01:06pArkansas asks appeals court to revive gender transition ban for minors
RE
01:00pNew Mexico sues county over refusal to certify June primary results
RE
12:56pUS to send $1bln in security aid to help Ukraine in Donbas, Biden says
RE
12:51pPeru's GDP grows 3.69% in April compared to a year earlier
RE
12:49pFRANCE'S LE MAIRE : "We are in the middle of an inflation peak"
RE
12:48pBaby formula makers raced for FDA approval. They may be waiting a while
RE
12:47pBlack, indigenous people face disproportionate policing in Toronto, data shows
RE
12:44pCrypto stock short sellers up about 126% this year - S3 Partners
RE
12:41pGrowth stocks lift Wall St ahead of Fed's big rate decision
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Premier Inn owner Whitbread flags higher costs, posts higher total sale..
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Garmin, HSBC, Robinhood, Snowflake....
3U.S. mortgage interest rates jump to highest level since 2008
4Scout24 : Dr. Claudia Viehweger becomes Chief People & Sustainability O..
5OCI N : to Expand Port of Rotterdam Ammonia Import Terminal to Meet Eme..

HOT NEWS