Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BlackBerry first-quarter revenue beats expectations, shares rise

06/24/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Blackberry logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration

(Reuters) -Canadian security software supplier Blackberry Ltd beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, lifted by a rebound in demand for its QNX operating software and cybersecurity products.

U.S.-listed shares of the company were up 1.3% at $12.84 in extended trading.

Revenue fell to $174 million in the first quarter ended May 31 from $206 million a year earlier, but beat analysts' average estimate of $171.25 million, according to Refinitiv-IBES data.

Demand for cybersecurity services have been on the rise as businesses increasingly migrate to cloud-based computing to support remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A boom in electric-vehicle sales has also bolstered demand for BlackBerry's QNX software, primarily used in cars.

Net loss in the quarter narrowed to $62 million, or 11 cents per share, from $636 million, or $1.14 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company was also one of the "meme stocks" that received major attention from investors after a social-media driven retail short-squeeze frenzy. BlackBerry's shares are up over 90% so far this year.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pFedEx shares fall as labor woes weigh on 2022 outlook
RE
05:50pU.S. House committee due to consider sweeping China bill next week
RE
05:49pBlackBerry first-quarter revenue beats expectations, shares rise
RE
05:42pUtilities Tick Down As Traders Rotate Out Of Defensive Sector -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:41pCommunications Services Up On Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:40pTech Up On Rotation Into Growth Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:39pFinancials Up After Infrastructure Compromise -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:37pBrazil's National Monetary Council sets 2024 inflation target at 3.00%
RE
05:37pBrazil's national monetary council sets 2024 inflation target at 3.00%
RE
05:37pBrazil's national monetary council keeps 2022 and 2023 inflation targets at 3.50% and 3.25%, respectively
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's mixed messages on inflation unsettle investors
2Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation, has donated half his fortune
3Larger-than-life software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says
4Fed officials say 'temporary' inflation surge may last longer than thought
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Hope for the best, prepare for the worse

HOT NEWS