Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BlackNorth Initiative : to Host Their Inaugural Virtual Quebec Summit Wednesday, September 30

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 08:20am EDT

BlackNorth Initiative:

WHAT:

The BlackNorth Initiative will host their inaugural virtual Quebec Summit, and all signatories of the CEO pledge are invited to attend. The event will be co-chaired by Wes Hall, Founder and Chairman of The Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism and the BlackNorth Initiative, together with Isabelle Adjahi, a Quebec-based Senior investor relations and communications executive.

Following the success of the Toronto Summit held on July 20th 2020, which attracted more than 2,500 participants, Quebec's first virtual Summit will be co-hosted by Fabienne Colas, actress, director, President-Founder of the MIBFF and Déborah Cherenfant, President of the Junior Chamber of commerce of Montreal.

The event, which will be sponsored by the Business Development Bank of Canada (“BDC”) and supported by the Canadian Commission for UNESCO, will be held primarily in French and will feature both incredible speakers and powerful panel discussions.

By signing the BlackNorth Initiative CEO Pledge, CEOs commit to specific actions and targets designed to end anti-Black systemic racism and create opportunities for all people in the Black community and other underrepresented groups. Signees include prominent Quebec-headquartered businesses or companies with a significant presence in Quebec, including, but not limited to; Air Canada, Bank of Montreal, Business Development Bank of Canada, Bombardier, CAE, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Desjardins Group, Fasken Martineau DuMoulin, Fondaction, Gowling, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Intact Financial Corporation, Knight Therapeutics, KPMG, Laurentian Bank, Lightspeed POS, MaisonBrison Communications, Manulife Financial, McCarthy Tétrault, McMillan, Molson Coors Beverage Company, National Bank of Canada, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt, PwC Canada, Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP), Scotia Bank, Stikeman Elliott, Studio Lamajeure, TELUS Corporation and Viandes Lafrance.

WHY: To gain support to solve anti-Black systemic racism in Canada via the BlackNorth Initiative pledge.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 30, 2020

  • 2:00 p.m. – Welcome and Opening Remarks
  • 2:15 p.m. – Félix Auger-Alliassime prerecorded segment
  • 2:25 p.m. – Fireside chat between Michael Denham and Frantz Saintellemy
  • 2:37 p.m. – Jennifer Abel prerecorded segment
  • 2:45 p.m. – CEO panel discussion with Louis Vachon et Geneviève Mottard
  • 3:20 p.m. – In discussion with Macky Tall
  • 4:00 p.m. – End of event

WHO:

  • Wes Hall, Founder and Chairman of The Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism and the BlackNorth Initiative
  • Michael Denham, President and CEO, BDC
  • Frantz Saintellemy, President and COO, LeddarTech - Co-founder and Chairman, Groupe 3737
  • Geneviève Mottard, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ordre des CPA du Québec
  • Louis Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer, National Bank of Canada
  • Macky Tall, Head of Real Assets and Private Placements, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec - President and Chief Executive Officer of CDPQ Infra
  • Jennifer Abel, Diver and Olympic Medal Winner
  • Félix Auger-Alliassime, Professional Tennis Player

WHERE:

Virtually:
Registration: https://registration.blacknorth.ca/

Participation the day of the event: https://www.icastpro.ca/events/initiative-blacknorth/g0794q/2020/09/30/sommet-de-l-initiative-blacknorth-2020

INTERVIEW REQUESTS:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be maintaining social distance safety protocol and will not be conducting any in-person interview.

All interview requests with a BlackNorth Initiative representative should be made prior to the event, by contacting Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

ABOUT THE BLACKNORTH INITIATIVE:

The BlackNorth Initiative was created by The Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism to combat anti-Black systemic racism in Corporate Canada. The initiative challenges senior Canadian business leaders to commit their companies to specific actions and targets designed to end anti-Black systemic racism and create opportunities for all of those in the underrepresented BIPOC community.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:32aVERU : Completes Enrollment of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of VERU-111, Novel Oral Drug for Metastatic Prostate Cancer
AQ
08:32aMEDIXALL : Gives Uninsured and Underinsured Users a New Way to Access Care Virtually Through Health Karma
AQ
08:32aMYOVANT SCIENCES : Announces Results of Additional Secondary Endpoint of Castration Resistance-Free Survival from Phase 3 HERO Study of Relugolix in Advanced Prostate Cancer
AQ
08:32aAPPSWARM : Announces Video Conferencing API for SwarmConnect™
AQ
08:32aGENASYS INC : . Receives Second Multi-Year Contract to Power Delivery of Emergency Alerts in Australia
AQ
08:32aPRUDENTIAL BANCORP : Announces Updated Loan Deferral Information
AQ
08:32aGLOBAL BOATWORKS : AEO & R3 Score Expand Entrepreneurship Program for Returning Citizens
AQ
08:32aADVAXIS : Adopts Limited Duration Stockholder Rights Plan
AQ
08:32aA I S RESOURCES : Provides an Update on Its Advanced Kingston Gold Project Located Adjacent to Navarre Minerals in Victoria's Golden Triangle in Australia
AQ
08:32aTEUTON RESOURCES : High Gold Assays up to 475 g/t Indicated in Lord Nelson Exploration; Further Delineation of the Silver-Gold zones in the Del Norte Drilling
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Tiffany says LVMH countersuit an att..
2WALMART IN TALKS FOR UP TO $25 BILLION INVESTMENT IN TATA'S 'SUPER APP': Mint
3GOLD : Gold edges up ahead of key U.S presidential debate
4NOVACYT : NOVACYT S.A.: New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : U.S. charges former Amazon manager and her family members with insider trading

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group