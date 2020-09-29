BlackNorth Initiative : to Host Their Inaugural Virtual Quebec Summit Wednesday, September 30

BlackNorth Initiative:

WHAT:

The BlackNorth Initiative will host their inaugural virtual Quebec Summit, and all signatories of the CEO pledge are invited to attend. The event will be co-chaired by Wes Hall, Founder and Chairman of The Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism and the BlackNorth Initiative, together with Isabelle Adjahi, a Quebec-based Senior investor relations and communications executive.

Following the success of the Toronto Summit held on July 20th 2020, which attracted more than 2,500 participants, Quebec's first virtual Summit will be co-hosted by Fabienne Colas, actress, director, President-Founder of the MIBFF and Déborah Cherenfant, President of the Junior Chamber of commerce of Montreal.

The event, which will be sponsored by the Business Development Bank of Canada (“BDC”) and supported by the Canadian Commission for UNESCO, will be held primarily in French and will feature both incredible speakers and powerful panel discussions.

By signing the BlackNorth Initiative CEO Pledge, CEOs commit to specific actions and targets designed to end anti-Black systemic racism and create opportunities for all people in the Black community and other underrepresented groups. Signees include prominent Quebec-headquartered businesses or companies with a significant presence in Quebec, including, but not limited to; Air Canada, Bank of Montreal, Business Development Bank of Canada, Bombardier, CAE, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Desjardins Group, Fasken Martineau DuMoulin, Fondaction, Gowling, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Intact Financial Corporation, Knight Therapeutics, KPMG, Laurentian Bank, Lightspeed POS, MaisonBrison Communications, Manulife Financial, McCarthy Tétrault, McMillan, Molson Coors Beverage Company, National Bank of Canada, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt, PwC Canada, Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP), Scotia Bank, Stikeman Elliott, Studio Lamajeure, TELUS Corporation and Viandes Lafrance.

WHY: To gain support to solve anti-Black systemic racism in Canada via the BlackNorth Initiative pledge.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 30, 2020

2:00 p.m. – Welcome and Opening Remarks

2:15 p.m. – Félix Auger-Alliassime prerecorded segment

2:25 p.m. – Fireside chat between Michael Denham and Frantz Saintellemy

2:37 p.m. – Jennifer Abel prerecorded segment

2:45 p.m. – CEO panel discussion with Louis Vachon et Geneviève Mottard

3:20 p.m. – In discussion with Macky Tall

4:00 p.m. – End of event

WHO:

Wes Hall, Founder and Chairman of The Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism and the BlackNorth Initiative

Michael Denham, President and CEO, BDC

Frantz Saintellemy, President and COO, LeddarTech - Co-founder and Chairman, Groupe 3737

Geneviève Mottard, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ordre des CPA du Québec

Louis Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer, National Bank of Canada

Macky Tall, Head of Real Assets and Private Placements, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec - President and Chief Executive Officer of CDPQ Infra

Jennifer Abel, Diver and Olympic Medal Winner

Félix Auger-Alliassime, Professional Tennis Player

WHERE:

Virtually:

ABOUT THE BLACKNORTH INITIATIVE:

The BlackNorth Initiative was created by The Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism to combat anti-Black systemic racism in Corporate Canada. The initiative challenges senior Canadian business leaders to commit their companies to specific actions and targets designed to end anti-Black systemic racism and create opportunities for all of those in the underrepresented BIPOC community.

