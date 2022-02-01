Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

02/01/2022 | 02:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically.

To:  The FCA

Date: 1 February 2022

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Name of applicant: BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
Name of scheme: General purpose block listing scheme
Period of return: From: 1 August 2021 To: 31 January 2022
Balance under scheme from previous return: 2,627,799 ordinary shares of 1p each
The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period: 0 ordinary shares of 1p each
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period 2,627,799 ordinary shares of 1p each
Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission 7,450,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 2 May 2006
6,325,800 ordinary shares of 1p each on 30 January 2014
1,805,799 ordinary shares of 1p each on 2 October 2014
1,284,200 ordinary shares of 1p each on 4 December 2014
2,420,000 Ordinary shares of 1 p each on 3 February 2015
2,400,000 Ordinary shares of 1 p each on 29 May 2015
10,000,000 Ordinary shares of 1 p each on 29 June 2015
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period 118,966,000 (including 822,643 shares in treasury)

   

Name of contact: Ms S Beynsberger
Address of contact: 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL
Telephone number of contact: 0207 743 2639

SIGNED BY         Signed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,

Company Secretary, BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

If you knowingly or recklessly give false or misleading information you may be liable to prosecution.


© PRNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:19aKERING : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
02:18aBRENNTAG : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
02:17aQuesterre announces study on new well completion technique to replace conventional frac'ing
AQ
02:17aElisa's transfer of company's own shares
AQ
02:17aHapag-Lloyd 4Q Earnings Surged Amid Higher Shipping Rates
DJ
02:16aUK HOUSE PRICES POST STRONGEST START TO YEAR SINCE 2005 : Nationwide
RE
02:15aGas flows from Germany to Poland via Yamal pipeline drop sharply
RE
02:15aARCHER LIMITED : Archer awarded a two-year contract extension for drilling services in Argentina with an estimated new backlog of USD 235 million
AQ
02:15aProgress on share buyback programme
AQ
02:14aTesco to Close Down Jack's Brand, 130 Jobs to Be Axed
DJ
Latest news "Companies"