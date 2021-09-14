Log in
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

09/14/2021 | 10:48am EDT
BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

14 September 2021

The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2021 of 1.00 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 19 October 2021 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 24 September 2021 (ex-dividend date is 23 September 2021). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 29 September 2021.

Enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2639


