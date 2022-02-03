Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

02/03/2022 | 12:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (“Company”)

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 372,643 Ordinary Shares of 1p each were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 113.46 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value.

The number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue following this sale, is 118,966,000 and the Company will no longer hold any shares in Treasury. With effect from 7 February 2022 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 118,966,000. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries: Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2639

3 February 2022
 


© PRNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
12:20pHuman Rights Campaign Foundation recognizes Duke Energy as an inclusive workplace
PR
12:20pObserve Medical ASA - Terms of the fully underwritten rights issue
AQ
12:20pHoward's Brings Sabrina Bradford Warden on Board as VP of eCommerce
GL
12:20pCLEANING PRODUCT INDUSTRY OVERALL ECONOMIC IMPACT : Nearly $200 Billion, 700,000 Jobs, Says New ACI Report
BU
12:20pHoward's Brings Sabrina Bradford Warden on Board as VP of eCommerce
GL
12:19pExclusive-Qatar has not approached Asian buyers over gas diversions to Europe
RE
12:19pBAKHU HOLDINGS, CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:18pIn world first, S.Africa's Afrigen makes mRNA COVID vaccine using Moderna data
RE
12:18pIn world first, S.Africa's Afrigen makes mRNA COVID vaccine using Moderna data
RE
12:18pJury in lawyer Michael Avenatti's fraud trial says it's struggling to reach verdict
RE
Latest news "Companies"