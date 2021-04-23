BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

The Company’s NAV increased by 3.4% during the month of March (in Sterling terms with dividends reinvested).



Global equity markets experienced volatility in March. Despite positive news on vaccine rollouts, European and US Markets were negatively impacted towards the end of the month on the back of further lockdown fears and worsening economic data. However, recent economic data has shown that economies are continuing to grow despite COVID-19 related issues. Elsewhere, the US 10-year treasury yield reached its highest level since January 2020. This new bout of volatility came on the back of increased optimism over the US’s vaccine rollout and plans to boost fiscal stimulus. For reference the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) rose 2.5% over the month.



Within the traditional energy sector, oil prices pulled back on concerns of a delayed reopening, following risks of renewed lockdowns across Europe and the curbed expectations of an imminent economic recovery. Against this backdrop, the Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) decreased by 3.6% and 6.9%, ending the month at $64/bbl and $59/bbl respectively. However, whilst spot prices posted negative returns during the month, the forward curve was only marginally down between 1-2%, and Gulf Coast refining margins were up strongly on the back of some pent up demand through the month following the abnormally cold weather in the US.



The mining sector pulled back in March following a strong run in February. Industrial metals saw a modest correction, with copper and iron ore (62% fe.) prices down by 3.9% and 5.4% respectively (for reference, they are still up on a year to date basis, most notably copper up by 13.4%). Meanwhile, gold prices remained stable. Elsewhere, Chinese nickel and stainless-steel producer Tsingshan Holding Group announced its decision to mass-produce nickel matte, an intermediate product which can be used to make stainless steel and battery-grade nickel for electric vehicles (EVs), thus pushing the nickel price downward by 13.5%.



Within the energy transition space, IHS Market announced that it expects up to 50% increase in annual renewable energy installations by 2024 (versus 2020), driven by falling costs for wind and solar power and country carbon reduction commitments. At the end of the month, President Biden announced plans for a $2.2trillion American Jobs Plan to target spending on roads, clean energy generation and grid, water and waste infrastructure and support for a domestic electric vehicle supply chain, including EV charging points. Whilst in the long term this could be a headwind for oil demand, the proposed plan requires significant infrastructure spend and therefore is likely to result in rising nearer term demand for oil and mined commodities, if it is to be enacted.



All data points in US Dollar terms unless otherwise specified. Commodity price moves sourced from Thomson Reuters Datastream.



23 April 2021