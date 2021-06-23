BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:



The Company’s Net Asset Value (NAV) per share increased by 3.0% during the month of May (in Sterling terms with dividends reinvested).



The reopening of economies supported a positive global economic outlook, whilst the pace of rollout of vaccinations in Europe is improving. US employment data for April, in the form of non-farm payrolls, was weaker than expected with inflation data stronger than expected, which supported commodity related sectors, including energy. Federal Reserve officials continued to suggest the central bank would look through transitory inflation data, consistent with previous announcements. The US Colonial Pipeline company was the subject of a cyber attack, which took its key pipeline offline before a ransom was paid to regain control. Market expectations have been for an Iran/US nuclear deal that would pave the way for Iranian oil exports to resume, whilst the US navy fired warning shots at Iranian vessels, underlying the continuing geopolitical tensions. Against this backdrop, Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) increased by 2.4% and 4.3%, ending the month at $69/bbl and $66/bbl respectively.



The mining sector continued to outperform broader equity markets in May. Mined commodity prices performed well, with copper and iron ore (62% fe) prices reaching fresh all-time highs. A combination of strong economic activity in China, with its manufacturing Purchase Managers’ Index at 52.0, and stronger demand in the US and Europe helped boost prices. The period also saw robust performance from precious metals, with gold rising by 7.7% as a weakening US Dollar and rising inflation expectations acted as tailwinds. Turning to the companies, the team attended the Bank of America Global Metals, Mining and Steel 2021 Conference during the month and were encouraged by the general rhetoric around continued capital discipline.



Within the energy transition space, as part of the UK’s plan to reach net zero CO2 emissions by 2050 it was suggested that homeowners may have to replace gas heating with efficient heat pumps when a property is sold. The International Maritime Organisation (IMO), which plans to reduce CO2 emissions from shipping by 50% by 2050 agreed a step towards this through a reduction of 2% CO2 emissions annually from 2023-2026.



23 June 2021