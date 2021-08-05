Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

08/05/2021 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

5 August 2021

The Board of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 July 2021 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 1 October 2021 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 20 August 2021 (ex-dividend date is 19 August 2021).

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427

 


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:57aINGLES : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:57aEXICURE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:56aREVLON : COMBINED MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (all tabular amounts in millions, except share and per share amounts)
AQ
07:56aSTRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:56aauthID.AI Announces Results for Q2 2021
GL
07:56aHEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07:55aLOGT TECH : LOGICQUEST TECHNOLOGY, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:55aHANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
07:55aTherma Bright Finalizes Agreement with Afero for Its Smart-Enabled AcuVid(TM) Saliva Test
NE
07:54aRESERVOIR CAPITAL : IIROC Trading Halt - REO
AQ
Latest news "Companies"