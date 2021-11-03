Log in
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

11/03/2021 | 10:46am EDT
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

3 November 2021

The Board of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ended 31 October 2021 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 4 January 2022 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 26 November 2021 (ex-dividend date is 25 November 2021).

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427

 


