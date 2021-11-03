BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



3 November 2021



The Board of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ended 31 October 2021 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 4 January 2022 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 26 November 2021 (ex-dividend date is 25 November 2021).

Enquiries:



Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary



Telephone: 020 7743 2427



