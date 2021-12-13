BlackRock cuts European government debt bets as yields seen rising

The world's biggest asset manager said it had turned "underweight" European government bonds, predicting yields would head higher while current market pricing pointed to no substantive change in monetary policy for several years.

"We see inflation settling above pre-Covid trends - we're going to be living with inflation," said Philipp Hildebrand, vice chairman of BlackRock in a note to clients published on Monday.

"We favor equities over fixed income as a result, but have dialed back our risk-taking given the wide range of potential outcomes in 2022."

Climate change was also part of the inflation story, said BlackRock in its 2022 outlook note, and would likely deliver a series of supply shocks playing out over decades.

Meanwhile the backdrop for China assets looked brighter in the near-term, added Yu Song, chief China economist at BlackRock.

"We expect stricter regulation in China to persist but think it's unlikely to intensify in the politically significant year of 2022 given slowing growth," he added.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)