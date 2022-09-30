Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BlackRock names Hua Fan as China asset management joint venture CEO

09/30/2022 | 12:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The BlackRock logo is pictured in New York City

HONG KONG (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc's majority-owned China asset management unit has named Hua Fan, former chief investment officer of China Merchant Bank's wealth management business, as its new chief executive, the U.S. asset manager said in a statement.

Fan is likely to start in his new role after getting regulatory approval, and will replace Bing Ji, who is stepping down two years after being appointed as the chief executive of the China asset management unit.

The world's largest asset manager launched BlackRock CCB Wealth Management, a joint venture with China Construction Bank Corp and Singapore's Temasek Holdings, in May 2021.

The venture has raised around 7 billion yuan ($975 million) via five products rolled out so far, according to official sales documents.

Ji will stay with BlackRock and relocate to Hong Kong, according to the company statement, where he was based earlier and provided sales services to China's largest institutional investors.

The firm is "exploring future roles in Hong Kong with Ji," according to the statement, which did not provide any further details.

(Reporting by Selena Li and Xie Yu in Hong Kong; additional reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -3.67% 563.92 Delayed Quote.-38.41%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 2.04% 4.5 Delayed Quote.-17.59%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.29% 7.11136 Delayed Quote.12.64%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:09aHurricane Ian veers toward Carolinas after pummeling Florida
RE
01:07aEnergy crisis sires new European order: a strong Italy and ailing Germany
RE
01:04aAs Latvia goes to polls, ethnic Russian population fears losing identity
RE
01:03aEU countries to back energy windfall levies, lock horns over gas price cap
RE
01:00aIndia's cenbank hikes key rate by 50 bps, warns of broadening price pressures
RE
01:00aBritain's JD Sports extends Nike ties with partnership deal
RE
12:56aINSTANT VIEW 2-India cenbank raises key policy rate by 50 basis points
RE
12:55aMarketmind: Hawks and hardliners
RE
12:54aFinnish OL3 nuclear reactor, Europe's largest, hits full power
RE
12:53aChina stocks track global peers lower before holidays
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-JPMorgan to hire about 2,000 engineers even as economy soften..
2Asian shares head for worst month since pandemic started
3Japan's factories ramp up output in Aug, govt eyes fresh stimulus boost
4PowerTap Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Manag..
5China stocks track global peers lower before holidays

HOT NEWS