BlackRock, other major McDonald's shareholders side with company in fight with Icahn

BOSTON, May 25 (Reuters) - BlackRock and other big
McDonald's shareholders are backing the company in a
boardroom vote, putting the fast-food chain on course to defeat
investor Carl Icahn in his campaign over animal welfare, sources
said on Wednesday.
Icahn, a billionaire who owns roughly $50,000 worth of
McDonald's stock, nominated two director candidates to push the
company to make good on a decade-old promise to stop buying pork
by the end of this year from suppliers that house the animals in
crates. He has said confining the pigs in crates during their
pregnancy is inhumane and sought to shine a spotlight on the
practice more broadly.
Index fund BlackRock, whose 4.6% stake ranks it as
McDonald's third-largest investor, has cast its votes for the
company, two people familiar with the voting said.
Vanguard, which is McDonald's biggest shareholder, had also
voted some of its shares for the company's directors, according
to earlier vote tallies, another source said.
Investors have time to change their votes until the annual
meeting scheduled for Thursday morning, but people familiar with
the voting say it is very likely McDonald's will win.
A representative for McDonald's declined to comment and a
representative for Icahn did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The final vote would end, for now, a battle between one of
America's most successful activist investors and one of the
world's most iconic brands over how McDonald's sources its pork.
McDonald's says it has worked to change its pork sourcing
and that it cares about the health and welfare of the animals in
its supply chain but called Icahn's demands "completely
unfeasible."
BlackRock's vote is a blow for Icahn who had sought to
appeal to the big index funds, including Vanguard and State
Street, as they often pledge to pay particular attention to
environmental, social and governance issues. He expressed
concern they are not prioritizing animal welfare.
Proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and
Glass Lewis recommended that shareholders back the company's
directors, arguing that Icahn had failed to make a compelling
case for change and that his nominees lacked the necessary
qualifications to serve on McDonald's board.
But both firms, whose recommendations are widely followed by
investors, said Icahn had raised awareness for animal rights.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Editing by Richard Pullin)