Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BlackRock requires over half its workers return to office on Nov 1 - memo

09/30/2021 | 01:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York

(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc will require more than half of its employees to work from the office for three days a week on average starting November, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Some businesses may require employees to be in the office more frequently, the memo from Chief Operating Officer Rob Goldstein and Global Head of Human Resources Manish Mehta said.

The world's largest asset manager will also allow staff to work flexible hours with approval from their managers, according to the memo.

The new directives, which will apply to locations across the United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa are part of BlackRock's "Future of Work" pilot program. It will be implemented in select locations that meet certain conditions, including not requiring split operations and masks at desks. 

The company also reiterated that all individuals entering its U.S. offices will need to be fully vaccinated, and all employees and contractual workers will be required to be tested once a week.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -1.21% 845.935 Delayed Quote.19.27%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. 0.59% 36.61 Delayed Quote.-37.42%
SANDS CHINA LTD. 1.27% 16 End-of-day quote.-53.01%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:08pU.S. default would cause 'irreparable' harm, Yellen warns again
RE
02:08pBMW lifts annual profit forecast to 9.5%-10.5% as high prices cushion chip troubles
RE
01:59pBlackRock requires over half its workers return to office on Nov 1 - memo
RE
01:54pU.S. default would cause 'irreparable' harm, Yellen warns again
RE
01:53pFAA to review safety concerns raised by former Blue Origin employee
RE
01:53pFederal aviation administration will review safety concerns raised by former blue origin employee - agency
RE
01:49pGeneral electric, siemens energy settle lawsuit in which ge accused siemens of stealing trade secrets related to gas turbines; terms not disclosed -- virginia federal court filing
RE
01:39pEuro zone to discuss economic hit from soaring energy prices
RE
01:38pU.S. wheat stocks fall after harvest shortfalls
RE
01:35pFED'S EVANS : 'Let's be patient' on U.S. inflation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How global supply chains are falling out of fashion
2Analysis-Growth funds among Q3 winners for U.S. investors as COVID worr..
3Golar LNG : Fixed income investor calls, contemplated bond issue and ne..
4DEUTSCHE POST AG : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
5Analysis-U.S. Fed navigates policy minefield with impending digital dol..

HOT NEWS