Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BlackRock's Rieder: summer rally coming in U.S. bonds but bull market likely over

05/16/2022 | 12:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the city of New York rise

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A sell-off in U.S. stocks and bonds will likely dry up during the summer months as the Federal Reserve whittles down its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet, said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at Blackrock, the world's largest asset manager.

Rieder believes the Fed's balance sheet reduction, which is expected to begin in June, will prove a "catalyzing moment" for asset prices and after that confidence may return to markets. Markets have been shaken by the central bank's hawkish pivot, which is targeting the worst U.S. inflation in decades.

"I do think we'll see better markets starting sometime in around the summer. ... A lot will happen between now and then," Rieder told Reuters in an interview.

Longer-term, however, Rieder believes the decades-long bull market in bonds is likely over.

"We've seen the end of the bond bull market: There's a structurally higher inflation because of deglobalization, supply chain evolutions, stickier infrastructure costs," he said.

The S&P 500 index last week came within striking distance of confirming a bear market after dropping from its all-time closing high on Jan. 3, while bonds have marked the worst start to the year in history.

The Fed is expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points in both June and July after having already increased its benchmark overnight interest rate by 75 basis points this year, and has said it will start culling assets from its balance sheet in June at nearly twice the pace it did in its previous "quantitative tightening" exercise.

Rieder believes that a rise in Treasury yields, which move inversely to bond pieces and saw yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury hit a 3-1/2-year high of 3.2% last week, is nearly over.

Ten-year yields could hit an upper limit of possibly 3.25% to 3.5%, Rieder said, though he expects them to decline from those levels in the coming few months.

"I think we've seen at least 90% of the move in rates this year", Rieder said.

(This story refiles to fix typographical errors in paragraphs 8 and 9 to make it "Rieder" instead of "Reider")

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Davide Barbuscia


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:49pFrance's Macron picks Elisabeth Borne as new prime minister
RE
12:23pSweden to bid for NATO membership, seeks to overcome Turkey's objections
RE
12:22pSterling steadies as BoE's Bailey says inflation is 'bad situation'
RE
12:21pChicago wheat surges to daily trading limit as India bans exports
RE
12:21pAircraft lessor SMBC to buy rival Goshawk in $6.7 billion deal
RE
12:21pMexico's main stock index extends gains, up 1.6%…
RE
12:19pDemocratic frontrunner in Pennsylvania Senate primary to skip rally after stroke
RE
12:19pSweden to bid for NATO membership, seeks to overcome Turkey's objections
RE
12:15pBrazil's central bank director not ruling out more rate hikes beyond June
RE
12:15pBrazil's central bank director not ruling out more rate hikes beyond June
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street falls as growth stocks, glum China data weigh
2Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Aviva, Barclays, Marathon Petroleum, ..
3Renault sells Russia's Avtovaz stake, but leaves room for return
4Sulzer, Medmix sanctioned in Poland over Vekselberg ties
5Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia

HOT NEWS