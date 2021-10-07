BlackRock to give clients more say on holding companies to account

* Around 40% of $4.8 trln equity index assets covered
* Clients can choose to vote at AGMs directly
* More investors looking to hold boards to account
LONDON/BOSTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc plans
to give large clients more of a say on ballots cast at company
annual meetings, a move that election specialists suggested
could result in companies facing more opposition from rebellious
shareholders.
BlackRock, which is the world's largest money manager with
$9.5 trillion in assets, typically casts the votes of shares on
behalf of investors in its funds, making it among Wall Street's
most influential voices on matters ranging from corporate
director elections to climate change and workforce diversity.
From next year, however, certain institutional account
holders will be able to vote themselves about 40% of the $4.8
trillion in assets held in BlackRock's equity index strategies,
BlackRock said in a letter to clients. Others could choose to
pick a third-party voting policy and use BlackRock to submit the
votes.
The changes could lead to companies finding it more
difficult to push through their choices at shareholder votes
because it will give more say to many institutional investors
that have often have tougher corporate governance voting
policies, such as big pension funds and endowments, said Matt
DiGuiseppe, vice president at corporate governance software firm
Diligent.
"I expect this will have a significantly negative impact on
the level of support that (a company's) management receives,"
DiGuiseppe said.
The choice to cast a shareholder vote at companies would be
offered in some index strategies held within separately managed
accounts and certain pooled funds in Britain and the United
States.
"These options are designed to enable you to have a greater
say in proxy voting, if that is important to you," BlackRock's
letter said. BlackRock aims to add voting choices to more
investment products, according to the letter.
A massive surge of money into low-cost index funds has left
BlackRock frequently owning 5% or more of top corporations. The
firm and its rivals traditionally deferred to companies'
recommendations on shareholder votes, though this has started to
change.
This year under a new stewardship chief, BlackRock opposed
directors and backed climate resolutions more often, although it
continued to support management pay 95% of the time at U.S.
companies.
Jill Fisch, a University of Pennsylvania law professor,
praised BlackRock's changes for allowing pension funds and other
big asset owners to have more say over corporate decisions and
said rival fund managers might move in a similar direction at
least for U.S. investors.
"Big asset managers try to do a good job, but they're not
the people I want running the country," Fisch said.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop in London and Ross Kerber in Boston;
Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Steve Orlofsky)