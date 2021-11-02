Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BlackRock to nearly halve stake in British e-commerce firm THG

11/02/2021 | 05:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People are seen in front of a showroom that hosts BlackRock in Davos

(Reuters) -THG's second-largest shareholder BlackRock Inc is offloading nearly half its stake in the company at a 10% discount, in the latest sign of investor discontent with the British e-commerce group.

Deal bookrunner Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday BlackRock would sell 58 million THG shares at 195 pence apiece, a 10.3% discount to the stock's Monday close and well below its initial public offering price of 500 pence.

BlackRock had a 10.13% stake of nearly 124 million shares as of mid-October, according to Refinitiv data, making the U.S. asset manager the No.1 institutional shareholder in THG and the second-biggest after THG founder and CEO Matthew Moulding.

Shares of THG, which went public in a bumper IPO last year and owns beauty retailer Lookfantastic and supplements firm Myprotein, were down 6.7% by 0845 GMT on Tuesday after hitting a record low of 198 pence.

BlackRock and THG declined to comment on the sale.

BlackRock's deal follows a rocky month for THG in which its share price sank 35% in a single day after a poorly received investor presentation that focused on its e-commerce technology platform Ingenuity.

Investors were disappointed by a lack of specifics about the business during the presentation. Japanese venture capital giant SoftBank Group Corp, which took a stake in THG this year, has an option to inject $1.6 billion into Ingenuity at a valuation of $6.3 billion once it is spun off.

A series of measures by Manchester-based THG to soothe investor nerves, from naming a SoftBank executive to its board and pursuing a premium stock listing to Moulding giving up his "golden share", have so far failed to stem the slide in its share price.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Shounak Dasgupta)

By Sachin Ravikumar


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51aWeWork rival IWG reviewing separation of digital, technology assets
RE
05:49aEUROPE : European shares stumble as investors focus on earnings and Fed
RE
05:45aEuropean shares stumble as investors focus on earnings and Fed
RE
05:42aBlackRock to nearly halve stake in British e-commerce firm THG
RE
05:41aChina says Xi was given no option for video address to COP26
RE
05:39aAir quality set to plummet in India's capital after clean spell
RE
05:36aChina stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
RE
05:34aSouth Africa factory activity slows in October - Absa PMI
RE
05:33aPut more women at top of World Bank, IMF to tackle climate - Aviva CEO
RE
05:28aFlutter shares among the fallers as gamblers ride winning streak
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1The U.S. Federal Reserve's take on greening the economy: Not our job
2Fresenius 3Q Net Profit Rose Despite Pandemic Drag on Medical Care Unit
3Maersk expands air freight with new Boeing planes, logistics firm acqui..
4BAYER AG : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5IR News 02.11.2021 - Erste Group Q3 2021 results

HOT NEWS