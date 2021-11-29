Log in
Blackford and 3M Collaborate to Augment AI Efficiencies in Radiology Reporting

11/29/2021 | 12:17pm EST
RSNA 2021 to highlight this medical imaging AI and diagnostic reporting platform partnership

Blackford, a leading platform for medical imaging applications in AI, announced during RSNA 2021 its strategic agreement with 3M Health Information Systems. The collaboration focuses on the North American market and aims to bring improved AI efficiencies into the radiology reporting workflow.

An integrated diagnostic reporting solution, 3M M*Modal Fluency for Imaging combines advanced speech recognition technology, computer-assisted physician documentation (CAPD) for real-time clinical insights, information-enabled workflow management and productivity-enhancing tools.

Blackford provides a broad AI marketplace with a curated selection of integrated AI applications that allows customers to identify those best suited to their organization, measure their potential, roll them out, and realize the value that they can deliver.

“We are aligned with Blackford in our goals to optimize the radiologist experience, to improve the quality of the report and aid in enhanced patient care,” said Joe Stadther, vice president of the clinician solutions business at 3M Health Information Systems. “Together, we can streamline reporting workflows, help reduce the possibility of human errors and improve radiologists’ satisfaction.”

“Blackford is excited to team with 3M to help provide customers access to the broadest AI marketplace in the industry,” said Ben Panter, CEO Blackford Analysis. “Through this collaboration, we see an opportunity to provide radiologists with an improved workflow experience as it relates to the use of clinical AI in radiology alongside the well-established value provided by 3M M*Modal Fluency for Imaging.”

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About Blackford

Blackford delivers a dedicated platform and service for the effective selection, deployment, orchestration and use of market leading medical imaging applications and AI. Blackford is the only company that can help healthcare organizations navigate the medical imaging AI market, identify the applications best suited to their organization, measure their potential, drive adoption, and realize the value of what AI can deliver. www.blackfordanalysis.com

Follow Blackford on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
