Blackhawk Bancorp : Interim Financial Report - Blackhawk Bancorp 2021 Second Quarter Financial Statements

Management discloses certain non‐GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax‐equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above‐stated average balances.