Blackhawk Bancorp : Interim Financial Report - Blackhawk Bancorp 2021 Second Quarter Financial Statements

07/30/2021
BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

JUNE 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020

(UNAUDITED)

June 30,

December 31,

Assets

2021

2020

(Dollars in thousands, except

share and per share data)

Cash and due from banks

$

16,418

$

12,012

Interest‐bearing deposits in banks and other institutions

136,657

42,119

Total cash and cash equivalents

153,075

54,131

Certificates of deposit in banks and other institutions

3,416

4,159

Equity securities at fair value

2,521

2,517

Securities available‐for‐sale

445,551

349,565

Loans held for sale

6,469

6,096

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

2,150

2,150

Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $11,229 and $10,764

at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

660,269

662,225

Premises and equipment, net

20,915

20,254

Goodwill and core deposit intangible

11,819

12,018

Mortgage servicing rights

3,720

3,409

Cash surrender value of bank‐owned life insurance

11,285

11,126

Other assets

15,559

13,949

Total assets

$

1,336,749

$

1,141,599

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits:

Noninterest‐bearing

$

389,940

$

268,866

Interest‐bearing

799,057

718,388

Total deposits

1,188,997

987,254

Subordinated debentures and notes (including $1,031 at fair value at

June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020)

20,155

5,155

Senior secured term note

12,056

12,833

Other borrowings

5,000

14,000

Other liabilities

11,131

10,602

Total liabilities

1,237,339

1,029,844

Stockholders' equity

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;

3,473,819 and 3,435,348 shares issued as of June 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively

35

35

Additional paid‐in capital

35,455

35,062

Retained earnings

76,479

69,676

Treasury stock, 630,991 and 62,999 shares at cost as of June 30, 2021

and December 31, 2020, respectively

(18,952)

(941)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

6,393

7,923

Total stockholders' equity

99,410

111,755

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,336,749

$

1,141,599

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Six months ended June 30,

(UNAUDITED)

2021

2020

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Interest Income:

Interest and fees on loans

$

16,776

$

16,691

Interest and dividends on available‐for‐sale securities:

Taxable

3,479

3,123

Tax‐exempt

762

695

Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

89

202

Total interest income

21,106

20,711

Interest Expense:

Interest on deposits

836

1,816

Interest on subordinated debentures

158

98

Interest on senior secured term note

210

267

Interest on other borrowings

20

41

Total interest expense

1,224

2,223

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

19,882

18,488

Provision for loan losses

500

3,270

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

19,382

15,218

Noninterest Income:

Service charges on deposits accounts

1,354

1,507

Net gain on sale of loans

4,579

4,097

Net loan servicing income

404

(280)

Debit card interchange fees

2,245

1,757

Net gains on sales of securities available‐for‐sale

107

Net other gains (losses)

49

6

Increase in cash surrender value of bank‐owned life insura

159

159

Change in value of equity securities

(30)

60

Other

967

935

Total noninterest income

9,727

8,348

Noninterest Expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

11,487

10,512

Occupancy and equipment

2,274

2,156

Data processing

1,232

1,071

Debit card processing and issuance

928

791

Advertising and marketing

169

135

Amortization of core deposit intangible

199

223

Professional fees

789

772

Office Supplies

170

178

Telephone

286

299

Other

1,641

1,601

Total noninterest expenses

19,175

17,738

Income before income taxes

9,934

5,828

Provision for income taxes

2,449

1,191

Net income

$

7,485

$

4,637

Key Ratios

Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$

2.31

$

1.40

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

2.31

1.40

Dividends Per Common Share

0.22

0.22

Net Interest Margin (1)

3.44%

3.92%

Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)

64.64%

65.89%

Return on Assets

1.21%

0.90%

Return on Common Equity

13.93%

9.19%

  1. Non‐GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non‐GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin ratio is calculated by dividing net interest income on a tax equivalent basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.
  2. The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a TE basis, noninterest
    income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on the increases in cash surrender value of bank‐owned life insurance.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Interest Income:

Interest and fees on loans

Interest on available‐for‐sale securities: Taxable

Tax‐exempt

Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

Total interest income

Interest Expense:

Interest on deposits

Interest on subordinated debentures

Interest on senior secured term note

Interest on other borrowings

Total interest expense

Net interest income before provision for loan losses Provision for loan losses

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

Noninterest Income:

Service charges on deposits accounts Net gain on sale of loans

Net loan servicing income Debit card interchange fees

Net gains on sales of securities available‐for‐sale Net other gains (losses)

Increase in cash surrender value of bank‐owned life insurance Other

Total noninterest income

Noninterest Expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

Occupancy and equipment

Data processing

Debit card processing and issuance

Advertising and marketing

Amortization of intangibles

Professional fees

Office Supplies

Telephone

Other

Total noninterest expenses

Income before income taxes

Provision for income taxes

Net income

Key Ratios

For the Quarter Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

$

8,621

$

8,155

$

8,079

$

8,671

$

8,658

1,759

1,721

1,598

1,607

1,618

378

384

384

372

371

48

41

33

41

40

10,806

10,301

10,094

10,691

10,687

421

415

458

565

639

117

41

41

42

45

104

107

113

119

111

20

40

47

19

642

583

652

773

814

10,164

9,718

9,442

9,918

9,873

500

1,715

2,615

2,505

10,164

9,218

7,727

7,303

7,368

663

690

781

747

610

2,217

2,362

3,572

3,412

3,192

36

369

(177)

26

(389)

1,218

1,027

979

1,002

924

428

8

7

42

58

6

72

87

75

76

74

479

458

310

344

425

4,692

5,035

5,968

5,665

4,850

5,753

5,734

5,851

5,585

5,477

1,092

1,182

986

1,137

1,074

641

591

683

629

561

503

425

384

409

394

70

99

75

87

38

96

104

107

107

107

399

390

373

386

405

93

77

90

94

88

144

141

140

138

149

673

968

637

714

659

9,464

9,711

9,326

9,286

8,952

5,392

4,542

4,369

3,682

3,266

1,337

1,112

1,021

819

704

$

4,055

$

3,430

$

3,348

$

2,863

$

2,562

Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$

1.30

$

1.02

$

1.00

$

0.86

$

0.77

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

1.30

1.02

1.00

0.86

0.77

Dividends Per Common Share

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

Net Interest Margin (1)

3.37%

3.52%

3.63%

3.83%

3.99%

Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)

63.28%

65.53%

61.80%

59.39%

60.43%

Return on Assets

1.26%

1.16%

1.20%

1.03%

0.96%

Return on Common Equity

15.74%

12.44%

12.08%

10.64%

10.16%

  1. Non‐GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non‐GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of net interest income net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.
  2. The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on an TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on interest on tax‐exempt securities, loans, and the increases in cash surrender value of bank‐owned life insurance.

(UNAUDITED)

Cash and due from banks

Interest‐bearing deposits in banks and other Securities

Net loans/leases

Goodwill and core deposit intangible Other assets

Total assets

Deposits

Subordinated debentures

Senior secured term note

Borrowings

Other liabilities

Stockholders' equity

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

ASSET QUALITY DATA (Amounts in thousands)

Non‐accrual loans

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more Troubled debt restructures ‐ accruing Total nonperforming loans

Other real estate owned Total nonperforming assets

Total loans

Allowance for loan losses

Nonperforming Assets to total Assets Nonperforming loans to total loans Allowance for loan losses to total loans Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE

Beginning Balance

Provision

Loans charged off

Loan recoveries

Net charge‐offs

Ending Balance

As of

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

$

16,418

$

15,108

$

12,012

$

17,403

$

14,527

140,073

50,199

46,278

47,848

25,246

448,072

379,187

352,082

317,761

301,726

666,738

700,399

668,321

681,060

697,881

11,819

11,914

12,018

12,125

12,232

53,629

50,826

50,888

50,105

49,485

$

1,336,749

$

1,207,633

$

1,141,599

$

1,126,302

$

1,101,097

$

1,188,997

$

1,068,197

$

987,254

$

960,773

$

939,066

20,155

5,155

5,155

5,155

5,155

12,056

12,445

12,833

13,222

13,611

5,000

4,000

14,000

29,000

29,000

11,131

7,138

10,602

10,161

9,758

99,410

110,698

111,755

107,991

104,507

$

1,336,749

$

1,207,633

$

1,141,599

$

1,126,302

$

1,101,097

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

$

8,228

$

6,361

$

7,013

$

8,584

$

8,427

196

1,958

1,996

2,057

2,176

2,361

$

10,186

$

8,357

$

9,070

$

10,956

$

10,788

1

1

762

$

10,186

$

8,357

$

9,071

$

10,957

$

11,550

$

677,967

$

711,515

$

679,085

$

691,003

$

707,983

$

11,229

$

11,116

$

10,764

$

9,943

$

10,102

$

666,738

$

700,399

$

668,321

$

681,060

$

697,881

0.76%

0.69%

0.79%

0.97%

1.05%

1.50%

1.17%

1.34%

1.59%

1.52%

1.66%

1.56%

1.59%

1.44%

1.43%

110.2%

133.0%

118.7%

90.8%

93.6%

For the Quarter Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

$

11,116

$

10,764

$

9,943

$

10,102

$

8,160

500

1,715

2,615

2,505

61

582

1,334

2,892

639

174

434

440

118

76

(113)

148

894

2,774

563

$

11,229

$

11,116

$

10,764

$

9,943

$

10,102

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANALYSIS of AVERAGE BALANCES & TAX EQUIVALENT INTEREST RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates

(Dollars in thousands ‐ unaudited)

(Yields on a tax‐equivalent basis) (1)

For the Quarter Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

Average

Average

Average

Average

Average

Average

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest Earning Assets:

$

0.18%

$

74,108

$

41

0.22%

$

17,056

$

40

0.95%

Interest‐bearing deposits and other

$

105,385

48

Investment securities:

Taxable investment securities

365,329

1,759

1.93%

320,740

1,721

2.18%

241,831

1,618

2.69%

Tax‐exempt investment securities

52,197

378

3.73%

52,122

384

3.83%

46,443

371

4.13%

Total Investment securities

417,526

2,137

2.16%

372,862

2,105

2.41%

288,274

1,989

2.92%

Loans

700,109

8,621

4.94%

685,654

8,155

4.82%

701,080

8,658

4.97%

Total Earning Assets

$

1,223,020

$

10,806

3.58%

$

1,132,624

$

10,301

3.73%

$

1,006,410

$

10,687

4.31%

Allowance for loan losses

(11,221)

(11,075)

(8,769)

Cash and due from banks

17,124

16,052

15,232

Other assets

58,008

58,706

58,475

Total Assets

$

1,286,931

$

1,196,307

$

1,071,348

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Interest bearing checking accounts

$

302,946

$

180

0.24%

$

284,527

$

161

0.23%

$

298,831

$

157

0.21%

Savings and money market deposits

396,476

96

0.10%

356,615

84

0.10%

305,966

105

0.14%

Time deposits

77,155

145

0.75%

81,807

170

0.84%

101,808

377

1.49%

Total interest bearing deposits

776,577

421

0.22%

722,949

415

0.23%

706,605

639

0.36%

Subordinated debentures and notes

13,067

117

3.59%

5,155

41

3.23%

5,155

45

3.53%

Borrowings

16,501

104

2.51%

26,369

127

1.96%

39,436

130

1.32%

Total Interest‐Bearing Liabilities

$

806,145

$

642

0.32%

$

754,473

$

583

0.31%

$

751,196

$

814

0.44%

Interest Rate Spread

3.26%

3.42%

3.87%

Noninterest checking accounts

371,146

322,667

212,196

Other liabilities

6,283

7,373

6,570

Total liabilities

1,183,574

1,084,513

969,962

Total Stockholders' equity

103,357

111,794

101,386

Total Liabilities and

Stockholders' Equity

$

1,286,931

$

1,196,307

$

1,071,348

Net Interest Income/Margin

$

10,164

3.37%

$

9,718

3.52%

$

9,873

3.99%

  1. Management discloses certain non‐GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax‐equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above‐stated average balances.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Blackhawk Bancorp Inc. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 21:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
