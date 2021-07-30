|
Blackhawk Bancorp : Interim Financial Report - Blackhawk Bancorp 2021 Second Quarter Financial Statements
|
BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
JUNE 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except
|
|
|
share and per share data)
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
16,418
|
$
|
12,012
|
Interest‐bearing deposits in banks and other institutions
|
|
136,657
|
|
|
42,119
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|
153,075
|
|
|
54,131
|
Certificates of deposit in banks and other institutions
|
|
3,416
|
|
|
4,159
|
Equity securities at fair value
|
|
2,521
|
|
|
2,517
|
Securities available‐for‐sale
|
|
445,551
|
|
|
349,565
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
6,469
|
|
|
6,096
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|
|
2,150
|
|
|
2,150
|
Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $11,229 and $10,764
|
|
|
|
|
|
at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
|
|
660,269
|
|
|
662,225
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
20,915
|
|
|
20,254
|
Goodwill and core deposit intangible
|
|
11,819
|
|
|
12,018
|
Mortgage servicing rights
|
|
3,720
|
|
|
3,409
|
Cash surrender value of bank‐owned life insurance
|
|
11,285
|
|
|
11,126
|
Other assets
|
|
15,559
|
|
|
13,949
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,336,749
|
|
$
|
1,141,599
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest‐bearing
|
$
|
389,940
|
$
|
268,866
|
Interest‐bearing
|
|
799,057
|
|
|
718,388
|
Total deposits
|
|
1,188,997
|
|
|
987,254
|
Subordinated debentures and notes (including $1,031 at fair value at
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020)
|
|
20,155
|
|
|
5,155
|
Senior secured term note
|
|
12,056
|
|
|
12,833
|
Other borrowings
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
14,000
|
Other liabilities
|
|
11,131
|
|
|
10,602
|
Total liabilities
|
|
1,237,339
|
|
|
1,029,844
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,473,819 and 3,435,348 shares issued as of June 30, 2021 and
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2020, respectively
|
|
35
|
|
|
35
|
Additional paid‐in capital
|
|
35,455
|
|
|
35,062
|
Retained earnings
|
|
76,479
|
|
|
69,676
|
Treasury stock, 630,991 and 62,999 shares at cost as of June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
and December 31, 2020, respectively
|
|
(18,952)
|
|
|
(941)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
6,393
|
|
|
7,923
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
99,410
|
|
|
111,755
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
1,336,749
|
|
$
|
1,141,599
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
Interest Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$
|
16,776
|
$
|
16,691
|
Interest and dividends on available‐for‐sale securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
3,479
|
|
|
3,123
|
Tax‐exempt
|
|
762
|
|
|
695
|
Interest on deposits in other financial institutions
|
|
89
|
|
|
202
|
Total interest income
|
|
21,106
|
|
|
20,711
|
Interest Expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on deposits
|
|
836
|
|
|
1,816
|
Interest on subordinated debentures
|
|
158
|
|
|
98
|
Interest on senior secured term note
|
|
210
|
|
|
267
|
Interest on other borrowings
|
|
20
|
|
|
41
|
Total interest expense
|
|
1,224
|
|
|
2,223
|
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
|
|
19,882
|
|
|
18,488
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
500
|
|
|
3,270
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
19,382
|
|
|
15,218
|
Noninterest Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposits accounts
|
|
1,354
|
|
|
1,507
|
Net gain on sale of loans
|
|
4,579
|
|
|
4,097
|
Net loan servicing income
|
|
404
|
|
|
(280)
|
Debit card interchange fees
|
|
2,245
|
|
|
1,757
|
Net gains on sales of securities available‐for‐sale
|
|
‐
|
|
|
107
|
Net other gains (losses)
|
|
49
|
|
|
6
|
Increase in cash surrender value of bank‐owned life insura
|
|
159
|
|
|
159
|
Change in value of equity securities
|
|
(30)
|
|
|
60
|
Other
|
|
967
|
|
|
935
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
9,727
|
|
|
8,348
|
Noninterest Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
11,487
|
|
|
10,512
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
|
2,274
|
|
|
2,156
|
Data processing
|
|
1,232
|
|
|
1,071
|
Debit card processing and issuance
|
|
928
|
|
|
791
|
Advertising and marketing
|
|
169
|
|
|
135
|
Amortization of core deposit intangible
|
|
199
|
|
|
223
|
Professional fees
|
|
789
|
|
|
772
|
Office Supplies
|
|
170
|
|
|
178
|
Telephone
|
|
286
|
|
|
299
|
Other
|
|
1,641
|
|
|
1,601
|
Total noninterest expenses
|
|
19,175
|
|
|
17,738
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
9,934
|
|
|
5,828
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
2,449
|
|
|
1,191
|
Net income
|
$
|
7,485
|
|
$
|
4,637
|
Key Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
|
$
|
2.31
|
$
|
1.40
|
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|
|
2.31
|
|
|
1.40
|
Dividends Per Common Share
|
|
0.22
|
|
|
0.22
|
Net Interest Margin (1)
|
|
3.44%
|
|
|
3.92%
|
Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)
|
|
64.64%
|
|
|
65.89%
|
Return on Assets
|
|
1.21%
|
|
|
0.90%
|
Return on Common Equity
|
|
13.93%
|
|
|
9.19%
-
Non‐GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non‐GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin ratio is calculated by dividing net interest income on a tax equivalent basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.
-
The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a TE basis, noninterest
income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on the increases in cash surrender value of bank‐owned life insurance.
(UNAUDITED)
Cash and due from banks
Interest‐bearing deposits in banks and other Securities
Net loans/leases
Goodwill and core deposit intangible Other assets
Total assets
Deposits
Subordinated debentures
Senior secured term note
Borrowings
Other liabilities
Stockholders' equity
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
ASSET QUALITY DATA (Amounts in thousands)
Non‐accrual loans
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more Troubled debt restructures ‐ accruing Total nonperforming loans
Other real estate owned Total nonperforming assets
Total loans
Allowance for loan losses
Nonperforming Assets to total Assets Nonperforming loans to total loans Allowance for loan losses to total loans Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE
Beginning Balance
Provision
Loans charged off
Loan recoveries
Net charge‐offs
Ending Balance
As of
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
|
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
$
|
16,418
|
$
|
15,108
|
$
|
12,012
|
$
|
17,403
|
$
|
14,527
|
|
140,073
|
|
50,199
|
|
46,278
|
|
47,848
|
|
25,246
|
|
448,072
|
|
379,187
|
|
352,082
|
|
317,761
|
|
301,726
|
|
666,738
|
|
700,399
|
|
668,321
|
|
681,060
|
|
697,881
|
|
11,819
|
|
11,914
|
|
12,018
|
|
12,125
|
|
12,232
|
|
53,629
|
|
50,826
|
|
50,888
|
|
50,105
|
|
49,485
|
$
|
1,336,749
|
$
|
1,207,633
|
$
|
1,141,599
|
$
|
1,126,302
|
$
|
1,101,097
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,188,997
|
$
|
1,068,197
|
$
|
987,254
|
$
|
960,773
|
$
|
939,066
|
|
20,155
|
|
5,155
|
|
5,155
|
|
5,155
|
|
5,155
|
|
12,056
|
|
12,445
|
|
12,833
|
|
13,222
|
|
13,611
|
|
5,000
|
|
4,000
|
|
14,000
|
|
29,000
|
|
29,000
|
|
11,131
|
|
7,138
|
|
10,602
|
|
10,161
|
|
9,758
|
|
99,410
|
|
110,698
|
|
111,755
|
|
107,991
|
|
104,507
|
$
|
1,336,749
|
$
|
1,207,633
|
$
|
1,141,599
|
$
|
1,126,302
|
$
|
1,101,097
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
$
|
8,228
|
$
|
6,361
|
$
|
7,013
|
$
|
8,584
|
$
|
8,427
|
|
‐
|
|
‐
|
|
‐
|
|
196
|
|
‐
|
|
1,958
|
|
1,996
|
|
2,057
|
|
2,176
|
|
2,361
|
$
|
10,186
|
$
|
8,357
|
$
|
9,070
|
$
|
10,956
|
$
|
10,788
|
|
‐
|
|
‐
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
762
|
$
|
10,186
|
$
|
8,357
|
$
|
9,071
|
$
|
10,957
|
$
|
11,550
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
677,967
|
$
|
711,515
|
$
|
679,085
|
$
|
691,003
|
$
|
707,983
|
$
|
11,229
|
$
|
11,116
|
$
|
10,764
|
$
|
9,943
|
$
|
10,102
|
$
|
666,738
|
$
|
700,399
|
$
|
668,321
|
$
|
681,060
|
$
|
697,881
|
|
0.76%
|
|
0.69%
|
|
0.79%
|
|
0.97%
|
|
1.05%
|
|
1.50%
|
|
1.17%
|
|
1.34%
|
|
1.59%
|
|
1.52%
|
|
1.66%
|
|
1.56%
|
|
1.59%
|
|
1.44%
|
|
1.43%
|
|
110.2%
|
|
133.0%
|
|
118.7%
|
|
90.8%
|
|
93.6%
For the Quarter Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
$
|
11,116
|
$
|
10,764
|
$
|
9,943
|
$
|
10,102
|
$
|
8,160
|
|
‐
|
|
500
|
|
1,715
|
|
2,615
|
|
2,505
|
|
61
|
|
582
|
|
1,334
|
|
2,892
|
|
639
|
|
174
|
|
434
|
|
440
|
|
118
|
|
76
|
|
(113)
|
|
148
|
|
894
|
|
2,774
|
|
563
|
$
|
11,229
|
$
|
11,116
|
$
|
10,764
|
$
|
9,943
|
$
|
10,102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ANALYSIS of AVERAGE BALANCES & TAX EQUIVALENT INTEREST RATES
|
Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands ‐ unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Yields on a tax‐equivalent basis) (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Interest Earning Assets:
|
|
|
$
|
|
0.18%
|
$
|
74,108
|
$
|
41
|
0.22%
|
$
|
17,056
|
$
|
40
|
0.95%
|
Interest‐bearing deposits and other
|
$
|
105,385
|
48
|
Investment securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable investment securities
|
|
365,329
|
|
|
1,759
|
1.93%
|
|
|
320,740
|
|
|
1,721
|
2.18%
|
|
|
241,831
|
|
|
1,618
|
2.69%
|
Tax‐exempt investment securities
|
|
52,197
|
|
|
378
|
3.73%
|
|
|
52,122
|
|
|
384
|
3.83%
|
|
|
46,443
|
|
|
371
|
4.13%
|
Total Investment securities
|
|
417,526
|
|
|
2,137
|
2.16%
|
|
|
372,862
|
|
|
2,105
|
2.41%
|
|
|
288,274
|
|
|
1,989
|
2.92%
|
Loans
|
|
700,109
|
|
|
8,621
|
4.94%
|
|
|
685,654
|
|
|
8,155
|
4.82%
|
|
|
701,080
|
|
|
8,658
|
4.97%
|
Total Earning Assets
|
$
|
1,223,020
|
$
|
10,806
|
3.58%
|
$
|
1,132,624
|
$
|
10,301
|
3.73%
|
$
|
1,006,410
|
$
|
10,687
|
4.31%
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
(11,221)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(11,075)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8,769)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
17,124
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,052
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,232
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
58,008
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
58,706
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
58,475
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
1,286,931
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,196,307
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,071,348
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest bearing checking accounts
|
$
|
302,946
|
$
|
180
|
0.24%
|
$
|
284,527
|
$
|
161
|
0.23%
|
$
|
298,831
|
$
|
157
|
0.21%
|
Savings and money market deposits
|
|
396,476
|
|
|
96
|
0.10%
|
|
|
356,615
|
|
|
84
|
0.10%
|
|
|
305,966
|
|
|
105
|
0.14%
|
Time deposits
|
|
77,155
|
|
|
145
|
0.75%
|
|
|
81,807
|
|
|
170
|
0.84%
|
|
|
101,808
|
|
|
377
|
1.49%
|
Total interest bearing deposits
|
|
776,577
|
|
|
421
|
0.22%
|
|
|
722,949
|
|
|
415
|
0.23%
|
|
|
706,605
|
|
|
639
|
0.36%
|
Subordinated debentures and notes
|
|
13,067
|
|
|
117
|
3.59%
|
|
|
5,155
|
|
|
41
|
3.23%
|
|
|
5,155
|
|
|
45
|
3.53%
|
Borrowings
|
|
16,501
|
|
|
104
|
2.51%
|
|
|
26,369
|
|
|
127
|
1.96%
|
|
|
39,436
|
|
|
130
|
1.32%
|
Total Interest‐Bearing Liabilities
|
$
|
806,145
|
$
|
642
|
0.32%
|
$
|
754,473
|
$
|
583
|
0.31%
|
$
|
751,196
|
$
|
814
|
0.44%
|
Interest Rate Spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.26%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.42%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.87%
|
Noninterest checking accounts
|
|
371,146
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
322,667
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
212,196
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
6,283
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,373
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,570
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
1,183,574
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,084,513
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
969,962
|
|
|
|
|
Total Stockholders' equity
|
|
103,357
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
111,794
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
101,386
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
1,286,931
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,196,307
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,071,348
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income/Margin
|
|
|
$
|
10,164
|
3.37%
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,718
|
3.52%
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,873
|
3.99%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Management discloses certain non‐GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax‐equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above‐stated average balances.
|
|