Blackhawk Network's Velocity B2B Expands Partnership with Kroger to Offer Mastercard® and Visa® Bulk Prepaid Cards

Global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network has expanded its longtime partnership with Kroger to offer Mastercard® and Visa® bulk prepaid cards through Blackhawk’s SaaS-based Velocity B2B end-to-end gift card services. The added offering will help Kroger to accelerate its growth in the B2B gift card space by giving businesses an effective way to reward or incentivize employees, and providing added options for organizations wanting to help those in need during these challenging times.

“With the overall growth in demand for gift cards over the last year, the business-to-business gift card market represents a tremendous growth opportunity for our business, and we’re always looking for additional ways to enhance our offerings,” said Kate Ward, president, Kroger Personal Finance. “By adding Mastercard and Visa prepaid cards to our corporate gift card program, we’ve been able to offer our existing B2B partners more choice while also extending our ability to sell to additional customers, including more charity partners that look to our bulk gift card offerings for an easy way to make a big impact.”

Perfect for businesses and charities, Kroger’s Mastercard and Visa prepaid cards can be used where Mastercard and Visa are accepted, in store or online. To purchase, visit corporategiftcards.kroger.com to apply. Once your organization is approved, ordering is easy and customizable. Available gift card denominations range from $20–$500 and can be delivered to recipients when and how you want, anywhere in the U.S.

“While the B2B gift card market in the U.S. is already estimated to be nearly $30 billion1, there is no doubt that there is still a lot of room to grow,” said Tom Boucher, head of Velocity B2B, Blackhawk Network. “As more businesses make the switch from physical gifts to gift cards for promotions, rewards, incentives and even charitable distributions, an increasing number of organizations will look to sharpen their focus on capturing more of the rewards and incentives gift card space. Through our complete, comprehensive gift card solutions for business buyers, we’re helping merchants like Kroger stay ahead of the game.”

For more information on Blackhawk Network’s capabilities, visit blackhawknetwork.com.

To learn more about Kroger’s bulk prepaid gift card offerings or to get a business or charity approved to purchase, visit: https://corporategiftcards.kroger.com.

The Visa® and Mastercard® Gift Cards are issued by U.S. Bank National Association pursuant to license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. or by Mastercard International. No cash access. For use in the U.S. Only. See Gift Card for terms and applicable fees.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.

____________________ 1 The 16th Annual U.S. Closed-Loop Prepaid Cards Market Forecast, 2018–2022 was published by Mercator Advisory Group in June 2019.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005149/en/