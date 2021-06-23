Log in
Blackline Safety Appoints Former Hulu Director and Amazon GM as Chief Technology Officer

06/23/2021 | 09:18am EDT
Brian Sweeney joins executive team to drive global connected worker excellence through expanded software, technology and data services

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader of hardware-enabled software as a service (SaaS) technology, today named Brian Sweeney to its new global role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Mr. Sweeney will join the company to accelerate innovation through cloud-connected technologies, helping enterprises around the world as they continue to transform digitally and drive enhanced productivity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005344/en/

Former Hulu Director and Amazon GM — Brian Sweeney — joins Blackline Safety as its new Chief Technology Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Former Hulu Director and Amazon GM — Brian Sweeney — joins Blackline Safety as its new Chief Technology Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Sweeney comes to Blackline with an impressive history of leadership in senior software roles from technology start-ups in the Adtech, Fintech and Social Media sectors to world-leading companies, such as Hulu, Amazon, Microsoft and General Electric. At Hulu, he was responsible for building the video and content technology that brought live streaming TV to the platform. While with Amazon, he orchestrated the growth of the Imaging & Creative Services team to over 3,700 team members across 51 sites and 17 countries. During his tenure at Microsoft, Mr. Sweeney led several online services teams as a Principal Engineering leader.

Mr. Sweeney started his career in the U.S. Marine Corps as an Attack Helicopter Pilot (AH-1W SuperCobra). He served in various roles, including as an Aviation Group Operations Manager overseeing operations for a 72-unit helicopter aviation task force and Intelligence Department Manager where he digitized threat briefings and training for a 250-person squadron.

“I'm very excited to join the Blackline team. The opportunity to transform worker safety through connected devices, virtually unlimited SaaS capabilities, anywhere connectivity, and Big Data powered Artificial Intelligence is tremendous. Blackline is at the forefront in all four areas, and I'm humbled to join the team and help accelerate our industry-leading solutions,” said Brian Sweeney, Chief Technology Officer for Blackline Safety.

As a key member of Blackline’s executive team, Mr. Sweeney will take over the leadership, development and delivery of Blackline’s portfolio of wearable technology, connectivity solutions, cloud software, services and data infrastructure. He will be responsible for the entire technology ecosystem, from connectivity solutions, gas sensors, location technology and cloud software to delivery platforms including user portals, data analytics, APIs and beyond.

“Blackline has a proven track record of innovating at the forefront of connected safety. As we gear up for the next major phase of growth, we are excited for Brian to lead our technology programs,” said Cody Slater, CEO, Blackline Safety. “His deep experience in software development and delivery of services will make a dramatic impact, helping to increase our pace of innovation even further, as we expand deeper into the global connected worker marketplace.”

Mr. Sweeney will join the Blackline team starting from June 28, 2021.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safe each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 150 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
