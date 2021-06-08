Blackline Safety Expands Executive Team, Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer

Blackline prepares for continued rapid growth into global connected worksites with new executive marketing position

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX.V: BLN), a global leader of hardware-enabled software as a service (SaaS) technology, today named Christine Gillies to its new global role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Ms. Gillies will join the company’s executive team as it prepares to further accelerate market adoption of its technologies, building upon a 428% revenue growth rate over the past five years and a decade of connecting tens of thousands of employees to their businesses across more than 70 countries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005470/en/

Christine Gillies joins the Blackline Safety executive team as its first Chief Marketing Officer. With over 20 years of marketing experience, Christine most recently worked for Calgary-based Benevity as their Director of Product & Client Marketing. (Photo: Business Wire)

As Blackline’s first-ever CMO, Ms. Gillies will join the executive team in delivering its proven portfolio of data-centric safety and productivity technology to focus on the entire connected worksite more broadly. She will spearhead marketing and communications strategies that solidify Blackline’s position as the leading connected worker brand while bringing the company’s portfolio of products and services to complex, localized markets around the globe.

“It’s rare to find a company committed to saving lives and improving productivity through innovation. I’m very excited about joining the executive team to help drive growth and diversification of Blackline’s offering across North America and around the world,” said Christine Gilles, CMO, Blackline Safety.

Ms. Gillies brings to Blackline more than 20 years of technology marketing experience, including a decade serving in leadership roles within rapidly growing businesses. She led and supported strategic marketing programs at product and SaaS technology companies, including SMART Technologies and most recently served as Director of Product & Client Marketing at Benevity, the leader in employee engagement and community investment SaaS cloud platforms. Ms. Gillies offers a proven record of visionary and strategic leadership, developing and implementing go-to-market initiatives and scaling marketing operations to bolster corporate growth. She will play a critical role in helping Blackline take its data-centered technology, software and services to the next level.

“As the industrial workplace continues to transform digitally, Christine’s expertise and experience will help Blackline extend its reach and diversification into a broader range of connected safety and connected worker industries,” said Cody Slater, CEO, Blackline Safety. “We are excited to have a strategic marketer and executive leader of Christine’s caliber join the Blackline team and look forward to the impact her experience will bring to our next stage of growth as we connect the workers of the Industrial world.”

Ms. Gillies will join the Blackline team at its Calgary headquarters starting from June 14, 2021.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safe each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 140 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005470/en/