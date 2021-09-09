Blackline Safety and Vlahi Systems Partner to Improve Gas Plume Monitoring and Emergency Response

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader of gas detection and connected safety solutions, today announced it has partnered with Houston-based Vlahi Systems, provider of cloud-hosted, sensor driven gas plume dispersion modelling software.

Optimizing chemical release monitoring and response through improved accuracy of modeling

Through the partnership, Vlahi will integrate the real-time, location-enabled data from Blackline’s G7 EXO portable area gas monitors into their web- and smartphone-based CERES plume modelling software. The solution is ideal for managing scenarios related to chemical release and gas clouds that can harm personnel and surrounding communities, or trigger fires or explosions.

Using G7 EXO gas readings, CERES can automate and deliver the most accurate, up-to-date mapping of a gas plume, based on real-world conditions, to assist emergency personnel in their response.

“Our partnership with Vlahi is a great example of how our connected safety solutions can help leading enterprises manage their risk and prepare to respond to the unexpected release of chemicals and gas,” said Cody Slater, CEO and Chair for Blackline Safety.

“With 100-day battery life, our G7 EXO area gas monitors continuously stream location-enabled gas readings and alerts to the Blackline Cloud — and now CERES — to provide the ultimate visibility into a worksite. This partnership will help our clients better manage their response to keep workers and communities safe.”

“Integrating Blackline sensors with CERES Sensor Driven Plume, bridges the gap of unknowns involved with plume modeling and makes it accessible to a wider range of emergency responders and situations,” said Cristian Stochina, Founder and Managing Partner of Vlahi Systems.

“Combining CERES with Blackline’s direct-to-cloud communication — with no configuration required — you get the first anytime, anywhere, any device system that can go beyond point-sensor values in current time and predict an integrated threat area and where that threat is headed.”

Blackline has opened an early access program for Blackline clients and interested businesses adopters to get first-hand experience with CERES cloud software, powered with real-time environmental readings streamed from cloud-connected G7 EXO area gas monitors.

Blackline will showcase CERES sensor driven plume dispersion software with G7 EXO real-time gas readings in booth 2311 at the NSC Congress & Expo in Orlando, from Oct 11–13, 2021.

About Vlahi Systems

Vlahi Systems LLC, is a Houston-based technology company with a mission to deliver the most cost effective and feature-rich emergency response solutions to planners, responders, chemical plants, government organizations and the transportation industry. With thousands of users distributed across more than 100 countries, CERES (Chemical Emergency Response E-Service) is a software-as-a-service application, accessible through web and smart-device apps. CERES delivers an industry-leading user experience for planning, responding to, and analyzing chemical, fire and explosion events — anytime, anywhere and on any device, before, during or after a chemical incident. For more information, visit www.vlahi.com.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safely each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 155 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

