Blackmagic Design : Announces New DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor

New editing keyboard works with the DaVinci Resolve cut page to create a new generation editing solution that’s dramatically faster!

Blackmagic Design today announced DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor, a new keyboard for DaVinci Resolve's cut page that allows a new and dramatically faster editing solution that’s a combination of integrated hardware and software. This means the editor can work much faster because, unlike a mouse, the DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor has a control for each edit function and can perform multiple tasks at the same time. In addition, for a limited time, every customer who purchases DaVinci Resolve Studio from a Blackmagic Design reseller will get the DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor included free of charge!

Traditional edit software uses thousands of clips to organize their media, so customers need to constantly click and drag clips to edit. That’s too slow for work such as TVCs, news, promos and training videos. However old tape based linear editing had the advantage of all media being played from a videotape, so customers could simply fast forward and rewind to see all their shots. Now the cut page has a modern version of the videotape and it’s called the "source tape". Simply push the source button and use the search dial to scroll through all their media. Plus, the current clip is highlighted live in the bin. After the edit the viewer will stay in the source tape so customers can move to the next shot faster.

Entering in and out points is the most used function in editing, so the speed editor keyboard includes large in and out point buttons that customers can easily locate by feel. That’s perfect for two handed editing where users are using their right hand for transport control and their left hand is placing in and out points and performing edits. Customers can simply scroll along with the search dial and place in and out points anywhere customers want. Once the in and out points are set, just reach their fingers up to the edit function buttons to perform the edit. The in and out points can also be used to focus the source tape. Then customers can change the source tape back to the whole bin by pressing the escape key.

Editing with a keyboard is different to editing with a mouse, so the cut page editing functions have been upgraded to take advantage of the speed of a keyboard. The edit functions are intelligent and use the "smart indicator" in the timeline to work out where to insert, so most of the time customers don't need to place in or out points in the timeline to do an edit. They are located just above the in and out keys, so are easy to locate by feel. Plus each time customers edit, the cut page won't waste time switching over to the timeline, allowing customers to stay in the source tape and visually browse, placing clips continuously. That's much faster as customers can just keep throwing clips into the timeline.

With a large high quality search dial built into the panel, customers get an extremely accurate way to trim shots. With the search dial being such a physically large control, it completely transforms how it feels to trim shots. Plus it’s much faster too. The trim buttons will change the search dial into a trim control and customers simply hold the trim buttons and rotate the search dial. This means customers can select various trim modes with their left hand while adjusting the trim with their right. It's extremely fast and the smart indicator in the timeline will let customers know which edit users are trimming. Just move along the timeline and live trim edits. It’s a whole new way to work.

Editing software can be slow at adding transitions to edits because customers have to click and drag effects down into the timeline. However, with the DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor, customers can just press a button to switch them on and off. It’s really fast as customers can scroll down the timeline adding or removing effects. The smart indicator in the timeline will let customers know which edit point will be affected, and customers can move the timeline to move the edit point in focus. The cut key will remove any effect on an edit point in the timeline. Pressing dissolve adds a dissolve to the edit point using the default duration. Pressing the smooth cut button adds a smooth cut so customers can eliminate jump cuts.

The DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor eliminates the large QWERTY keyboard for a smaller more portable design, so the function button area includes only the controls customers need for editing. Some of the enhanced function keys on the DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor are not even available on the full sized editor keyboard. Plus, some keys have an alternative function where customers can press and hold or double press to get a second function using the same key. That means customers need less keys for a more portable design, but it still retains a lot of editing power. The keys are in a separate group so customers can find the key customers need by feel and operate faster than a regular keyboard.

The escape key is positioned to the top left so it's easy to locate, as it’s the most common key for reversing some functions. A good example is the sync bin and if customers select a camera, customers can go back to the multiview by selecting this escape key. Plus, if customers double press it, it works as undo.

The sync bin is a new style of multi-cam and it allows customers to find shots that are sync'd to the current shot in the timeline. That lets customers find cutaways using a familiar multiview interface. Then use the camera keys to select an alternative shot, and source overwrite to edit it into the timeline.

The audio level key lets customers quickly set audio levels of clips by holding the key and adjusting the level using the search dial. That's a fast way to set audio levels while editing. Double pressing the key lets customers add a marker, and double pressing and holding allows customers to set the marker color.

The full screen button is highlighted red so customers can find it quickly and switch to a full screen view of their viewer. That’s great for presenting their edit to clients. Plus if customers double press the full view button, it will go into full screen view and play from just before their most recent edit.

The transition button is similar to the cut and smooth cut buttons, however it will add a custom transition of their choice from a pallet of all the available DaVinci Resolve transitions. If customers press and hold the transition button users will see the pallet appear allowing selection of the one customers want.

The split button will instantly cut the clip in the timeline at the current playback point. If users are positioned on a split in a clip, then pressing the split button will remove the split. If customers press and hold, customers can use the search dial to move the current clip up and down the timeline.

Pressing snap will turn on snapping in the timeline. Snapping on the speed editor is different, as it’s not magnetic so it’s more subtle. It works by momentarily pausing jog at the edit points so it's nicer to use. Or if customers press and hold, the search dial will let customers adjust the viewer size.

Ripple delete removes the current clip at the playback point then ripples the timeline to fill the space left by the deleted clip. This eliminates any blank spaces in the timeline. Customers can use it with split to remove parts of shots customers don't want. Plus, it will also reduce their timeline duration.

The camera number section lets customers select the cameras when using the cut page sync bin. Plus, if customers press a camera number while turning the search dial, the selected camera will be applied to the timeline in real time as customers jog forward. This feature is called live override and on the speed editor panel customers can do it momentarily by holding the camera button, or customers can latch it on using the live override button. When live override is latched on, the buttons light up and customers can select cameras just like a production switcher. Customers will see a multiview and customers can just cut from camera to camera. Plus, this section even has the video only and audio only buttons for greater editing control.

The DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor model includes built in Bluetooth so customers can use the keyboard without messy wires, and customers can even use it in conjunction with their regular computer keyboard. That’s perfect for using it with a laptop. Customers can also use the keyboard via USB if required and the USB connection will also charge the internal battery. With Bluetooth and a built in battery, the keyboard is extremely portable.

"We think this is an incredibly exciting product as it has such dramatic workflow ramifications," said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. "Until now, editing software has been designed to be used with a mouse, however that’s slow as each edit function often takes multiple mouse clicks to do each task. Now with the DaVinci Resolve cut page and the DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor being co-designed, it means they work together for a whole new generation of editing workflow. It's so fast and a lot of fun to use!"

DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor Features

Source tape allows faster clip searching.

Large trim in and out buttons.

New keyboard modes for intelligent editing.

Buttons to allow search dial to live trim.

Buttons to change transition type.

Integrated search dial control.

Keypad for direct timecode entry.

Availability and Price

DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor is available now for US$295, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

