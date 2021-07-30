Blackmagic Design Announces Two New 4K Studio Cameras and Pro Video Components; Learn More at B&H Photo Video

Pro Video News: Blackmagic Design introduces its latest pro video components, including two new Studio cameras, four HyperDeck models, a Studio Converter, and a Web Presenter 4K

The exciting news from Blackmagic Design today includes the release of multiple new live video-production components. These latest goodies from Grant at Blackmagic include two new Studio cameras, pedestal-style focus and zoom controls, four new HyperDeck Studio models, and a new WebPresenter 4K unit. Many of the new components are priced the same as the prior models even though their features have been upgraded significantly. Like all the Blackmagic products, these latest items are designed for ease of use with ergonomic forms and strategically placed controls.

Blackmagic Design Studio Camera 4K Plus

Studio Cameras

Let’s start with the new cameras. Blackmagic has released two new broadcast-oriented cameras with up to 4KUHD capture: the Studio Camera 4K Plus and the Studio Camera 4K Pro. Both models are designed to speed your setup and feature a compact and lightweight reinforced carbon fiber exterior, both physical control knobs and a 7" touchscreen with full camera control, a tripod plate system, a folding sunshade, 15mm LWS rod clamps, and an MFT (Micro Four Thirds) lens mount. Compared to earlier studio cameras, these latest models feature excellent low-light capture with up to 25,600 ISO and +36dB gain, perfect for available light event capture and dimmer locations. A built-in color corrector is handy for live events and 13 stops of dynamic range, LUT input, and Gen 5 color science give you cinematic image control. Both cameras feature 10G Internet, a larger, more visible tally light, and improved audio options including XLR inputs.

Blackmagic Design Studio Camera 4K Pro

How do these two new cameras differ? The Studio Camera 4K Plus is designed to work with Blackmagic’s ATEM Mini Pro switcher and so eliminates some of the 4K Pro camera features duplicated in the ATEM like 12G-SDI input and the XLR audio inputs.

Both cameras are compatible with the upcoming Studio Converter and pedestal-style Zoom and Focus Controls. The Studio Converter unit enables you to power and control the Studio cameras using a single copper ethernet cable―ideal for arenas and other venues that may lack power at your camera position and where multiple cables would present a tripping hazard. The zoom and focus controls feature solid, smooth movement and dual USB Type-C ports for daisy-chaining units. Use these controls to add broadcast-style control to widely available still photo MFT-mount lenses.

Hyperdeck Studio

Blackmagic has upped recording and playback options with four new Hyperdeck Studio models. All feature user-inspired touches like a front 3.5mm headphone jack and a speaker with level control.

The Hyperdeck Studio Mini totally updates the prior version with faster uploading, a timecode generator, a USB3 output for recording to flash drives, and the ability to stack multiple units for extended or ISO recording. It retains the reference generator, HD/SDI monitor outputs, and dual media slots of its predecessor but has 3G-SDI instead of 6G-SDI outputs.

Expanded to a 1/2 rack size (from 1/3 RU) the Hyperdeck Studio HD Plus has a larger form with easier to use front panel controls, 6G-SDI input/output, and an HDMI input compatible with the ATEM Mini and consumer-style cameras. The Studio Plus supports the space-saving H.264 SDI format and can output up to UHD 4K30 in select file formats. Multiple units can be looped for control via the reference and timecode interfaces.

Designed as a replacement for both the HD Studio and Studio Pro models, the 6D-SDI HyperDeck Studio HD Pro retains the dual SSD drives, dual SD card slots, and dynamic recording light indicator of its predecessors. It adds new formats, onscreen overlays, faster Internet, and new control options. It also sports a new search dial (control wheel) with a solid-feeling mass and a clutch that offers shuttle, jog, and scroll modes for comfortable, precise footage and menu control.

For top-of-the line recording, go for the HyperDeck Studio 4K Pro. Identical to the HD Pro in form, the 4K Pro ups the ante with 12G-SDI input and offers redundant AC power supplies plus a DC power input. The dual-link 12G outputs provide 4:4:4 playback capable of handling graphics overlays and H.264/H.265 file playback from computer inputs. A future software update will add 10G Internet and faster USB Type-C interfaces. A new Universal Shelf Rack will also be debuting in a few months.

Web Presenter 4K

Livestreaming at resolutions up to UHD 4K with up to 12G-SDI input can now be handled with the Web Presenter 4K. With a built-in compression engine, this unit can stream directly to social media platforms and automatically up- or down-converts your footage if necessary. It incorporates USB connections for linking to a web camera and outputs display parameters via a monitor output. You can also stream using your phone’s 4/5G mobile data with the Web Presenter 4K.

Learn More at B&H Explora

