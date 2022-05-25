Log in
Blackrock, other major McDonald's shareholders side with company in fight with Icahn - source

05/25/2022 | 04:59pm EDT
McDonald's company logo is seen on the front of a restaurant in London

BOSTON (Reuters) - Index fund BlackRock and other major McDonald's shareholders are backing the company in a boardroom vote that puts the fast-food chain on course to defeat investor Carl Icahn who sought to replace two directors and raise awareness about animal welfare, sources said on Wednesday.

BlackRock, whose 4.6% stake ranks it as McDonald's third largest investor, has cast its votes for the company, two people familiar with the voting said.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2022
