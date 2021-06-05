Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Blackstone, Carlyle consortium reach deal to buy Medline

06/05/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

(Reuters) -A consortium of three private equity firms, including Blackstone Group Inc and Carlyle Group, have signed a definitive agreement to buy a majority stake in medical supplier Medline Industries Inc, sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

The deal values Medline at more than $30 billion, excluding debt, the sources said. Medline has an enterprise value of about $34 billion, including borrowings, the sources said.

Medline's current management and founding family, led by Chief Executive Charles Mills, will remain the company's largest single shareholder when the deal is expected to close in the second half of this year, the sources said.

The three buyout firms buying majority of Medline are Blackstone, Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman. The Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC) is also investing in Medline as part of the deal.

Northfield, Illinois-based Medline is one of the largest privately-held manufacturers and distributors of medicals supplies such as surgical equipment, gloves, and laboratory devices used by hospitals around the world. The company generated $17.5 billion in revenue in 2020, according to its website.

The Wall Street journal first reported about the transaction.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York and Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

By Chibuike Oguh and Sabahatjahan Contractor


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P 500 0.88% 4229.89 Delayed Quote.11.63%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 0.63% 43.32 Delayed Quote.37.79%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:45pBlackstone, Carlyle consortium reach deal to buy Medline
RE
02:20pReckitt to sell China baby formula business for $2.2 bln
RE
02:15pRUSSIAN DIRECT INVESTMENT FUND  : Brazil becomes the 67th country in the world to authorize Sputnik V vaccine
PU
02:13pU.S. Treasury's Yellen tells G7 to keep spending, says inflation will pass
RE
01:59pPrivate-Equity Group Nears Deal to Buy Medline for Over $30 Billion--2nd Update
DJ
01:51pCanada's Freeland says G7 deal shows it's possible to end 'race to the bottom' on taxes
RE
01:35pIreland confident G7 tax deal won't dent multinational investment
RE
01:30pGermany's Scholz says G7 deal can be 'good story' for low-tax Ireland
RE
01:25pDEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND OPERA  : Joint Statement at the conclusion of the Working Visit to South Africa by Dr Vincent Biruta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, 04 June 2021
PU
01:11pINTERGLOBE AVIATION  : Indian airline IndiGo reports fifth straight quarterly loss
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tech giants and tax havens targeted by historic G7 deal
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Reaction to the G7 minimum tax agreement
3APPLE INC. : Explainer-What is a global minimum tax and what will it mean?
4EXCLUSIVE: Biden's electric vehicle plan includes battery recycling push
5Nigerian telecoms firms suspend Twitter access after directive -industry body

HOT NEWS