Blackstone, Macquarie, F2i could team up with CDP in bid for Atlantia motorway stake - source

10/14/2020 | 05:17am EDT

ROME (Reuters) - Investment funds Blackstone, Macquarie and F2i could team up with state lender CDP to make a joint bid for the stake of Italy's Atlantia in its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia, a source close to the situation said on Wednesday.

The talks are at a preliminary stage, the source added.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA SPA 9.12% 14.47 Delayed Quote.-36.20%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.71% 55.36 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
