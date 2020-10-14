Blackstone, Macquarie, F2i could team up with CDP in bid for Atlantia motorway stake - source
10/14/2020 | 05:17am EDT
ROME (Reuters) - Investment funds Blackstone, Macquarie and F2i could team up with state lender CDP to make a joint bid for the stake of Italy's Atlantia in its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia, a source close to the situation said on Wednesday.
The talks are at a preliminary stage, the source added.
