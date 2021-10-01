Blackstone Secured Lending Fund : Files Registration Statement for Initial Public Offering

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (“BXSL”), a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC, today filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common shares. BXSL is expected to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BXSL”. The completion of the proposed offering depends upon several factors, including market and other conditions.

BXSL intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to pay down some or all of its existing indebtedness and for other general corporate purposes.

BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. As of June 30, 2021 BXSL had investments in 111 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of approximately $7.4 billion. BXSL has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. BXSL is externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment company that is an affiliate of Blackstone Inc. (formerly, The Blackstone Group Inc.). Blackstone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is one of the world’s leading investment firms with approximately $684 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2021.

