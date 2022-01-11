Log in
Blackstone Talent Group Expands its Digital Reach as part of its Going Green Initiative

01/11/2022 | 01:02pm EST
Blackstone Expands its Own Digital Transformation to both Increase Operational Efficiency and be more Ecologically Responsible

Blackstone Technology Group, a technology services and solutions firm, is pleased to announce its Talent Group division’s digital expansion across its entire contract footprint - to both increase its efficiency in serving its clients and further its mission to conduct business with a higher level of ecological responsibility. Blackstone Talent Group, a division of Blackstone, specializes in providing clients the best talent in the industry and serves commercial, government and non-profit clients across the U.S.

Blackstone Talent Group serves clients across the human capital lifecycle with traditional contract, permanent placement and end-to-end managed resource services. As part of its own digital transformation journey, Blackstone Talent recently expanded the digitization of its contracts management department to move beyond core contracts and cover all contract types beginning in 2022.

“It’s exciting to see the efficiencies we have gained as an organization already by moving from paper to digital less than a year ago,” says Ken Hans, CEO of Blackstone Talent Group, “This next phase of our digitization expands the depth and breadth of efficiencies we will soon be able to realize across the country.”

In terms of its Going Green initiative, Blackstone’s ecological savings has started to add up. “Over the last nine months alone, our digitization efforts have enabled us to save 1,100+ pounds of wood, 3,500 gallons of water, 2.5 tons of carbon, and 200+ pounds of waste”, says Marie Zoscak, Operations Specialist, Blackstone Talent Group. “We’re excited about the positive ecological impact we can have in 2022 and beyond now that we have fully digitized the contract management cycle at Blackstone.”

For more information on Blackstone Talent Group, please visit https://www.bstonetalent.com/.

About Blackstone Technology Group

Blackstone Technology Group is a privately-held, global IT services and solutions firm founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Washington DC, Denver, Colorado Springs and Houston, TX. Familiar with disruptive technologies emerging from Silicon Valley, Blackstone helps clients adapt to the demands of a digital world. Our focus is on the areas of Cloud, Cyber, Mobile, Web, Big Data Analytics, Digital Integration and DevOps. Blackstone has garnered an impressive track record of delivering successful results to a client list that includes Fortune 100 businesses and the US Federal Government.


© Business Wire 2022
