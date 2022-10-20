Blackstone's earnings fall 16% on sharp drop in asset sales

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc, the
world's largest alternative asset manager, said on Thursday its
third-quarter distributable earnings fell 16% year-on-year,
owing to a sharp drop in asset sales amid a downturn in the
market.
Financial markets have been rocked by geopolitical unrest
from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising interest rates by
central banks, which have hindered private equity firms like
Blackstone from cashing out their investments for top dollar.
Blackstone said its net profit from asset divestments
across its portfolio, including real estate, private equity, and
hedge funds, fell 61% to $402.6 million, down from $1.03 billion
a year ago, amid the turmoil.
"Inflation, rising interest rates and a slower economy,
combined with ongoing geopolitical turmoil, have created an
extremely difficult environment for investors to navigate,"
Blackstone Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman said during an
analyst earnings call on Thursday.
Blackstone's stock was down 3.1% at $85.02 per share,
while the broader market was trading up in the afternoon
session.
Distributable earnings — the cash used to pay dividends
to shareholders — fell to $1.4 billion from $1.6 billion a year
earlier. That resulted in distributable earnings per share of
$1.06, down from $1.28 a year ago, but slightly above the
average analyst estimate of 99 cents, according to Refinitiv.
During the quarter, Blackstone said its opportunistic real
estate funds fell 0.6%, corporate private equity funds
depreciated by 0.3%, and hedge funds gained 1%. By comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 index was down 5.28% in the same
period.
Under generally accepted accounting principles, Blackstone
reported a net income of just $2.3 million, a massive drop from
$1.4 billion posted a year earlier, owing to unrealized
investment losses of $1.1 billion driven by a drop in the value
of its holdings.
Blackstone's fee-related earnings, a closely watched metric
that reflects income from lucrative management fees, jumped 51%
to $1.2 billion, driven by growth in its credit business and the
completion of asset management deals struck last year with
insurance firms, including American International Group Inc
and Allstate Corporation.
Blackstone also said it invested $31.3 billion on new
acquisitions during the quarter, retained $182 billion of
unspent capital, raised $45 billion of new capital, and had
total assets under management of $951 billion. It declared a
dividend of 90 cents per share.
(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; editing by Diane
Craft)