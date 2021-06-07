Blackstone to buy data center operator QTS Realty Trust for $6.7 bln - WSJ

June 7 (Reuters) - Investment firm Blackstone Group Inc
will buy data center operator QTS Realty Trust Inc
for about $6.7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Monday.
The buyout firm's infrastructure unit along with its
non-traded real-estate investment trust will pay $78 per share
for QTS, according to the report.(https://bit.ly/3ioXRxx)
The price represents a premium of about 21% to QTS' closing
price on Friday.
A COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working environment boosted
demand for cloud services, which are reliant on data centers.
QTS has more than 7 million square feet of data center space
throughout North America and Europe.
The transaction is valued at about $10 billion, including
the assumption of the data center operator's existing debt, the
report said.
Blackstone and QTS did not immediately respond to Reuters'
request for comment.
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)